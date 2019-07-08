How to Watch ‘Scream’ Season 3 Online Without Cable

Scream the TV series will move from its original network MTV to its new home on VH1 starting Monday, July 8, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The network will air the entire season with two one-hour episodes back-to-back for three straight nights. The new season will be a stand-alone story that has nothing to do with Seasons 1 and 2, so new fans can jump right in.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch new episodes of Scream live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

VH1 is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Scream episodes as they air on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch episodes up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV

VH1 is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch Scream episodes live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay episodes that have aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

Sling TV

VH1 is included in the “Lifestyle Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the main “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel packages.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch Scream episodes live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

‘Scream’ Season 3 Preview

Scream is back for its third season, this time revolving around Deion Elliot (RJ Cyler), a star running back whose tragic past comes back to haunt him at the worst time (classic Scream!). All the slashing and bloody murders threaten his plans for the future and put the lives of his unlikely group of friends in jeopardy. The best part? The original Ghostface mask is back in the fold!

The third season will air on VH1 instead of MTV as originally planned. The whole season airs in three two-hour blocks for three consecutive nights beginning tonight at 9 p.m.

The series is based on Wes Craven’s horror movie franchise of the same name. Season 3 was first announced in 2016, but since then both VH1 and MTV have doubled down on reality fare, straying away from the world of scripted programming. Rather than follow the events of the first two seasons, this season is a reboot of sorts with a completely new cast. Costarring in the third round is singer Mary J. Blige, recording artist Tyga, Keke Palmer (Scream Queens), Tyler Posey, Giorgia Whigham, CJ Wallace (Notorious B.I.G.’s son!), Jessica Sula (Split), and Giullian Yao Gioiello. The King of Pop’s daughter Paris Jackson will also make a cameo (will she be the Drew Barrymore of Season 3?).

In addition, returning to the series is Roger L. Jackson who voiced Ghostface in the films. He will reprise his role as the voice of the killer.

Craven, the director of the four films, is credited as executive producer on the series along with Queen Latifah, Tony DiSanto, Liz Gateley, Marianne Maddalena, and Cathy Konrad. Brett Matthews served as showrunner. Filming took place in the fall of 2017 but the series had been stuck in developmental hell since then thanks to the Harvey Weinstein scandal (The Weinstein Company held the rights to the series, according to ScreenRant). The series’ future beyond season 3 is to be determined.

The original Scream lovingly parodied the slasher film sub-genre when it first hit theater screens in 1996. It poked fun at classic horror movie cliches with characters who were self-aware and knowledgeable of genre tropes yet still fell victim to the hands of Ghostface anyway. The franchise ushered in a new era of slashers that included movies like Urban Legend and I Know What You Did Last Summer. The last entry to the series was Scream 4 which was released in 2011.