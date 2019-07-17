How to Watch ‘Suits’ Season 9 Online Without Cable

Hailing from creator/executive producer Aaron Korsh, USA Network’s long-standing legal drama Suits is back tonight for the beginning of its 10-episode ninth (and final) season. The majority of the show’s series regulars are expected to return for the show’s last run.

Season 9 premieres Wednesday, July 17, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on USA. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Suits on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

‘Suits’ Season 9 Preview

Legal drama Suits will close out for good this season with just 10 episodes, its smallest order to date. The first season premiered with 12, while following seven seasons had 16 episodes each, so fans should expect a much faster pace.

According to the network, the final season centers on an evolved firm, Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams, which is facing uncertainty and change yet again after Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce) took the fall with the Bar Association to save Harvey. After his sacrifice, Samantha is left reeling from the loss of her mentor, and while trying to console her, Harvey realizes that he doesn’t want to lose the most important person to him: Donna (Sarah Rafferty).

The majority of the series regulars are expected to return, including Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty), and Alex Williams (Dule Hill). Katherine Heigl, who plays Samantha Wheeler, the newest partner at Specter Litt who joined the show in season eight, will also be back.

“Though I know it isn’t true, it seems like only yesterday USA Network took a chance on an unestablished writer’s very first hour-long script,” said show creator Aaron Korsh in a statement. “To the fans who have stuck with the Suits family through thick and thin, through can-openers and flashbacks–thank you for always speaking your mind.”

One cast member who won’t be back is Gina Torres; her character Jessica Pearson will spin-off into her own series called Pearson which airs immediately after tonight’s Suits premiere.

What else can fans of the show expect? Patrick J. Adams is set to return as a guest star reprising his role as Mike Ross. Ross will return mid-season to get involved in a case that will put him toe to toe with Specter and Wheeler. The last time we saw Mike, he and his sweetheart Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle) married and moved out to Seattle.

While Suits may be approaching its finale, Macht had previously mentioned that the series could have “gone a bit longer.”

“I see where it could have gone a little bit longer, but I also see that nine years is, like…how often do any shows make it this far? We have such a solid fanbase. It’s all over the world, and for the fans that have stuck with the show for this long, they want it to go forever,” he said.