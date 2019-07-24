‘The Last Cowboy’ Live Stream: How to Watch the Premiere Online for Free

Tonight is the premiere of a new series on Paramount Network called The Last Cowboy. The series premieres at 11 p.m. Eastern, right after Yellowstone. It’s created by Taylor Sheridan, who also created the hit series Yellowstone.

‘The Last Cowboy’ Details

The Last Cowboy is a reality series on Paramount Network, created by Taylor Sheridan who also created Yellowstone.

This series follows riders who are competing for a $1 million prize, and it’s advertised as having “real danger” and “real money.” The series “chronicles the lives of eight men and women who compete on the regular reining circuit, a western-based competition where riders guide horses through a precise pattern of circles, spins and stops.”

This series chronicles an event called The Run for A Million, which is the first arena-based competition based around a sport called reining.

The Run for a Million final event is being hosted in Las Vegas, Nevada from August 15-17, where 12 riders compete for a $1 million prize. There are also smaller competitions that day for $500,000, $50,000, and $100,000.

The event was created by Sheridan in conjunction with the reality series. Sheridan wanted a venue for showcasing the talents of riders and horses in the sport of reining. According to the event’s website: “The goal in creating and producing The Run for a Million is to introduce new people to the world of western performance horses while supporting all of those who have made Reining our life’s passion. It is also intended to offer a platform for the products horsemen and horsewomen depend on that is unprecedented in its reach and value.”

Sheridan said about the event: “The grit, beauty and tenacity of the West are linked to America’s legacy and my creative drive has been to explore those, in all their complexities, in film and scripted television. Now, with ‘The Last Cowboy’ and ‘Run for a Million,’ we’re bringing the real men and women, and their dedication to the sport of reining, to the small screen, an unmasking of the cowboy world that we hope TV audiences will enjoy.”

Reining is a western riding competition that involves guiding horses through precise patterns while in a slow gait called a lope or at a gallop. The horse and rider must be closely in tune in order to succeed.

