How to Watch The Lion King ABC Special Online Without Cable

Tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Robin Roberts and ABC News will deliver a one-hour special covering the timeless appeal of the highly anticipated new version of The Lion King. The Lion King: Can You Feel The Love Tonight with Robin Roberts will feature behind-the-scenes footage in addition to the debut of an exclusive unreleased scene from the film.

‘The Lion King: Can You Feel The Love Tonight with Robin Roberts’ Preview

Ahead of the release of Jon Favreau’s The Lion King comes a new special by Robin Roberts and ABC News that will highlight the excitement and allure of the classic Disney tale. The Lion King: Can You Feel The Love Tonight with Robin Roberts, starting at 8 p.m. on ABC, will feature interviews with the movie’s cast and crew, in addition to behind-the-scenes footage and the debut of a sneak-peek clip from the movie that hits theaters July 18. The special will be hosted and co-executive produced by Robin Roberts.

The Lion King‘s original animated version debuted in 1994 and resonated with audiences from all over the world. Its universal coming of age story mixed with its themes of family love and classism made it a story for the ages and earned it acclaim from audiences of all kinds. ABC’s special will explore this universal appeal, tapping into its past and how it got to screen. Roberts sits down with Favreau to get an exclusive scoop as she visits the studios where the new movie is being mixed. The special will also feature interviews with the movie’s all-star cast including Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Alfre Woodard, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, discussing The Lion King‘s impact on their lives and what it means for them to be a part of such a global sensation.

Also interviewed by Roberts on the movie’s 25-year legacy are original voice actors Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Broderick, and Jeremy Irons, as well as Elton John, who co-wrote (with Tim Rice) and performed songs in the original movie including the Oscar-winning ballad “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” John also contributes to the new film.

“The legacy of The Lion King is absolutely incredible, and I’m excited to give fans a special look at this iconic film,” says Roberts. “It’s a dazzling glimpse into what it takes to bring The Lion King to life in its many forms and how meaningful it has become for the cast members of both the original and new film, as well as Broadway and music legends.”