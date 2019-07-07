How to Watch ‘The Movies’ Miniseries Online Without Cable

Steven Spielberg, Julia Roberts, Ron Howard, Morgan Freeman, Robert De Niro, and more will all take part in CNN’s new six-part original series ‘The Movies,’ which is executive produced by Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman, and Mark Herzog.

The miniseries begins Sunday, July 7, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

‘The Movies’ Miniseries Preview

Following in the footsteps of CNN’s popular Decades series (now available on Netflix), The Movies will kick off its miniseries highlighting some of the biggest and best films from the ’80s including The Empire Strikes Back, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, The Breakfast Club, Back to the Future, Coming to America, When Harry Met Sally, and Do The Right Thing. The series will combine archival footage with interviews of leading actors, directors, producers, critics and historians, showcasing how the most iconic moments in film have affected and influenced our collective imagination and culture.

The celebrities to be featured throughout the course of the series include Paul Thomas Anderson, Alec Baldwin, Ellen Burstyn, Tim Burton, Cameron Crowe, Billy Crystal, Robert De Niro, Jon Favreau, Antoine Fuqua, Morgan Freeman, Bill Hader, Tom Hanks, Amy Heckerling, Ron Howard, Holly Hunter, Anjelica Huston, Baz Luhrmann, Julianne Moore, Ed Norton, Rob Reiner, Molly Ringwald, Julia Roberts, Maya Rudolph, Ridley Scott, John Singleton, Steven Spielberg, Sharon Stone, Robert Zemeckis, and many more.

Here are the airdates and episode descriptions for each entry of The Movies series; all shows will air on Sundays between 9-11 p.m.:

(7/7) “The Eighties” – The episode explores the crowd-pleasing titles of the ’80s such as The Empire Strikes Back, E.T., and The Breakfast Club.

(7/14) “The Nineties” – The episode explores movie stars of the ’90s like Julia Roberts and Will Smith and beloved films such as Jurassic Park, Titanic, and Pulp Fiction.

(7/21) “The 2000s To Today” – The episode explores popular films of the 2000’s such as Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, and Moulin Rouge.

(7/28) “The Seventies” – The episode explores the films of the ’70s that pushed the medium of movie-making such as The Godfather, The Exorcist, and Jaws.

(8/4) “The Sixties” – The episode explores the popular films of the ’60s such as West Side Story, Bonnie and Clyde, and The Graduate.

(8/11) “The Golden Age” – The episode explores the most iconic films from the 1930’s through the 1950’s such as King Kong, Casablanca, and A Star is Born.

To accompany the series, CNN is producing a six-part podcast where entertainment experts Lisa France, Sandra Gonzalez, and Kristen Meinzer discuss the groundbreaking films of each decade and talk to some of today’s biggest movie stars. The podcast launches Monday, July 8 on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and other podcast platforms with new episodes available weekly.