How to Watch UFC San Antonio Online Without Cable

UFC San Antonio 2019 Preview

Edwards (17-3 in MMA, 9-2 in the UFC), riding a seven-fight winning streak, thinks a victory over dos Anjos (29-11, 18-9) could propel him to a title fight with welterweight champ Kamaru Usman.

“He’s a former world champion, he’s ranked No. 3 in the world, so this is the fight I’ve been looking for,” Edwards said of dos Anjos, according to MMA Junkie. “This is the fight I’ve been asking for, so I’m looking forward to going out there and proving my point and putting on a show.”

Edwards, who was born in Jamaica but grew up in England, hasn’t lost since he fell to Usman at UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs. Cerrone 2 in December 2015.

The 27-year-old’s seven-win string includes victories over Vicente Luque, Donald Cerrone, and, most recently, Gunnar Nelson.

“I’m putting in the work and beating so many of these so-called tough guys that everyone else is raving about,” Edwards said, per MMA Junkie. “So I feel after going out there and beating the former lightweight champion, that will put some eyes on me. And I would love, after beating him, getting the rematch against Kamaru Usman. I think that would be my dream after beating RDA.

“I want to be the one to dethrone him, to go out there and beat him. I feel like that would be the amazing story for that to happen. For me to go out there and beat him after he beat me three, four years ago, and I went undefeated, and then come back and beat him for the world title — that would be the perfect story.”

He added: “I feel after beating RDA, that will put me right in line for a title shot. I’ll be on an eight-fight win streak after beating RDA, and how can they deny me, you know what I mean? My aim is to go out there and perform and stop the man and get a world title shot.”

Dos Santos snapped a two-fight losing streak his last time out, taking Kevin Lee down with a fourth-round arm-triangle choke in May.

“I took my time and took his energy,” dos Anjos said, according to ESPN. “I used my cage experience. My last three fights, I went 25 minutes with the best guys. It gave me a lot of experience for situations like this.”

Before the victory, the 34-year-old Brazilian suffered unanimous decision defeats to Colby Covington — for the interim title — then Usman, who’d take the belt from Tyron Woodley his next time out.

“I know I have what it takes to be a world champion,” dos Anjos said, per ESPN. “I just want to be ready for the right opportunity. I’ll be ready to take advantage of it.”