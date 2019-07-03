How to Watch USA vs Jamaica Gold Cup Online Without Cable

You can watch a live stream of USA vs Jamaica without cable via a free trial of FuboTV. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

The United States and Jamaica will meet in the Gold Cup semi-finals on Wednesday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

For those in the US looking to watch, the match starts at 9:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (English) and Univision (Spanish). But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on your computer, phone or connected-to-TV streaming device by signing up for one of the following live-TV streaming services:

USA vs Jamaica Gold Cup Preview

Young American midfielders Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie connected for the lone goal in their side’s 1-0 victory over Curacao in the quarter-finals.

Pulisic found his fellow 20-year-old with an aerial cross that McKennie redirected with his head in the 25th minute.

“When you look at Christian, he’s a guy that can change a game with his skill, with his ability to find players, his ability to take players on and beat them one (on) one and deliver a final pass,” head coach Gregg Berhalter said, according to The Associated Press.

“When you look at Weston, he’s a very physically dynamic player. When you talk about being able to break a man-oriented defense, he can do it singlehandedly. When he gets the ball and starts running, players just can’t catch him.”

Pulisic now has three assists in the 2019 Gold Cup, tied with Alphonso Davies of Canada for the tournament lead.

“We’re pretty comfortable with each other,” McKennie said, per AP. “We know (our) movements. The chemistry is there between us.”

Jamaica edged Panama 1-0 to reach their fifth Gold Cup semi-finals. Forward Darren Mattocks tucked a penalty kick into the bottom right corner in the 75th minute for his first goal of the tournament.

“To be fair, we expected to be here,” the 28-year-old said, according to Pro Soccer USA. “We want to go one step forward and one step forward again. There is still a lot more work to to do. We have to keep grinding and keep working hard.”

The Reggae Boyz reached the 2015 and 2017 Gold Cup finals, falling to Mexico and the United States, respectively.

“This tournament suits our playing style,” goalkeeper Andre Blake said, per Pro Soccer USA. “We are very physical. We are very fast. We like to give up possession off the ball and just try to sit back and catch the team on the counter which we are very good at. We have a very solid backline and that has what has been carrying us. We know defense wins championships.”

Jamaica and the Americans met in a pre-tournament tune-up in Washington DC on June 5. The visitors won 1-0 as Berhalter experimented with lineups and formations.

“We know every time we play the US it is always going to be a tough game,” Blake said, per Pro Soccer USA. “The boys like a challenge and we are always up for games like those. We don’t need [extra] motivation for games like that.”