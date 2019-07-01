How to Watch Wimbledon 2019 Online in USA

London’s All England Club will host Wimbledon for the 133rd time from July 1-14.

For those in the United States looking to watch coverage of the year’s third major, ESPN or ESPN 2 will have daily coverage of featured matches, while ESPN+ will have live coverage of every match that isn’t televised.

Here’s a complete rundown of how to watch all of the action live on your computer, phone or other streaming device:

All Non-Televised Matches: ESPN+

Every match that isn’t televised on the regular ESPN TV channels will be broadcast live on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of Wimbledon, as well as many other sporting events, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and other original content for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of non-televised Wimbledon matches on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Watch ESPN or ESPN 2: Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including ESPN and ESPN2.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ESPN or ESPN2’s Wimbledon coverage on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Watch ESPN or ESPN 2: Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ESPN or ESPN2’s Wimbledon coverage on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Watch ESPN or ESPN 2: PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include ESPN and ESPN2.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ESPN or ESPN2’s Wimbledon coverage on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Wimbledon 2019 Story to Watch

Ashleigh Barty will be the No. 1 seed at a major for the first time in her career.

The 23-year-old Australian captured her first major at the French Open on June 8. Two weeks later, she claimed the Birmingham Classic and became the first Australian to reach No. 1 in the WTA rankings since her mentor Evonne Goolagong Cawley took the top spot in 1976.

“In 2019, with all the pieces in place, her rise has been almost unstoppable,” Goolagong Cawley said, according to The Associated Press. “Ash is a very worthy No. 1 and winning at the French will have given her even more confidence.

“I am so proud that another Aboriginal player sits on top of the rankings in women’s tennis, particularly a young lady who conveys such happiness in all she does.”

Barty bested her doubles partner Julia Goerges of Germany 6–3, 7–5 in the Birmingham finals to win her third title of 2019 and the top seed at Wimbledon.

“It’s been the most incredible journey for me and my team,” Barty said, according to Reuters.

“You always dream about [being number one] as a little kid but for it to become a reality it’s incredible and not something that was even in my realm, we were aiming for top 10 this year.”

She dethroned Naomi Osaka of the United States, who’d sat atop the WTA rankings for 21 consecutive weeks.

“I’m a little bit speechless, it’s been a whirlwind few weeks to be honest and to be able to follow in the footsteps of Evonne and even mentioned in the same sentence is incredible,” Barty said, per Reuters.

“What she has done for our sport and Australians all around the world, she put us on the map, and what she has done for indigenous Australians is remarkable.”

Samantha Stosur had been the last Australian woman to win a major in singles play. She claimed her only singles grand slam title at the 2011 US Open, where she upset American legend Serena Williams in straight sets.

“She is playing fantastic and grass is a surface that she openly says she can’t wait to get on every year,” Stosur said of Barty, per AP. “I don’t think she went to the French thinking she had a shot which is maybe why she went there and put no pressure on herself.

“She was just playing it and enjoying it and getting through the rounds and suddenly she’s won a grand slam.

“Wimbledon will be a different scenario.”