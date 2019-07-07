World Cup Final Live Stream: How to Watch USA vs Netherlands Online

Those in the US can watch a live stream of the 2019 Women’s World Cup Final via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

The United States will play the Netherlands in the 2019 Women’s World Cup final on Sunday at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Décines-Charpieu, France.

In the US, the match starts at 11 a.m. ET and will be televised on Fox (English), NBC Universo (Spanish) and Telemundo (Spanish).

USA vs Netherlands World Cup Final Preview

The United States edged England 2-1 in the semi-finals, getting goals from forwards Alex Morgan and Christen Press, who started for the injured Megan Rapinoe.

“We have each other’s backs. Adversity hits you at all times during the game; it’s part of the game,” United States midfielder Julie Ertz said, according to Pro Soccer USA. “Since the beginning, we’ve said we need all 23 players. Hats off to Press. She came in and did phenomenal, scored a goal, did what was asked of her, and that’s the mentality across our entire team.”

Protecting a one-goal lead in the 84th minute, goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher stuffed a penalty kick from England captain Steph Houghton.

“I was just happy to be able to play my part,” Naeher said, per Pro Soccer USA. “That was my goal coming into this tournament: ‘How can I help this team win in 2019?’ I got the opportunity to do that.”

The United States, winners of a record three Women’s World Cups, swept Group F with 18 goals and zero allowed, then dispatched Spain and hosts France before their meeting with England.

Rapinoe, dealing with a hamstring strain, said Wednesday that she was on track to play Sunday.

Netherlands midfielder Jackie Groenen pushed her side into the final with an extra-time strike to break a scoreless draw with Sweden.

The 24-year-old found the lower left corner from outside the box after taking a feed from forward Vivianne Miedema.

“I saw a nice angle,” Groenen said, according to The Associated Press. “We’ve been discussing this for a couple of weeks now that I need to take shots more often. The ball just came really nicely, and I thought, ‘Let’s do this.’”

The Lionesses swept their way to the top of Group E, scoring six goals and conceding two. In the knockout stage, they bested Japan and Italy before taking Sweden out.

“It is amazing to be able to play the final. I am so proud. It is amazing to be playing in a team that gives you self-confidence. We give that to each other,” Groenen said, per AP. “We never knew this would be possible. It is one more match and we could be world champions. It will be difficult but it will be incredible to win.”

This is the Netherlands’ second Women’s World Cup. They bowed out in the Round of 16 in 2015 and won the European Championship in 2017.

“The potential for the Netherlands has been there for a long time,” Netherlands head coach Sarina Wiegman said, per AP. “Since 2007, when the Eredivisie started and players got better facilities and could train more, the players developed so much that they improved. And then when you’re at big tournaments, like European Championships and World Cups, they develop even more. They made transfers to big clubs in Europe.”