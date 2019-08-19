49ers vs Broncos Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The second week of the NFL preseason wraps up as the San Fransisco 49ers hit the road to take on the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium on Monday night.

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, or connected-to-TV streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

49ers vs. Broncos Preview

The NFL preseason is hitting the halfway mark for most teams and things are starting to get more serious as the season approaches. Starters typically see more time in the second game of the preseason, usually maxing out their reps in the third game. Teams try to find a balance between staying sharp for the season and avoiding injuries, but it’s easier said than done.

The 49ers should get the first look at QB Jimmy Garoppolo since he tore his ACL last September. How much he’ll stay in the game is the question.

“I haven’t decided how much we’re going to play him on Monday night,” San Fransisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “Want to play him. A lot has to do with when we watch his film from these two practices, how long we do play all our starters, what O-Linemen are available and things like that.”

Garoppolo owns the third largest QB contract in the NFL despite having only started 10 regular-season games in five seasons. Shanahan has made it clear he wants his quarterback to get some run before the games count.

“I’d like him to get in there for a little bit — not as much as Week 3,” Shanahan said. “It gets very monotonous in camp going against the same coverages every day, some different fronts, different looks, different techniques. We get more out of these two practices than we will in the game.”

Eyes will also be on the quarterback spot for the Broncos, who are breaking in veteran Joe Flacco. The Broncos sent a 2019 fourth-round pick — the 113th-overall selection — to Baltimore in a trade for the 11-year veteran hurler in the offseason.

Behind Flacco, the Broncos are trying to prepare for the future, most notably with second-round pick Drew Lock, who the team took in the second round of the draft this year. Broncos President of Football Operations/GM John Elway has been impressed with what he’s seen so far.