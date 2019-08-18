How to Watch Saints vs Chargers Preseason Game Without Cable

The Los Angeles Chargers will host the New Orleans Saints in preseason action at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday.

Saints vs Chargers Preview

The Saints fell to the Minnesota Vikings 34-25 in their preseason opener on August 9. Drew Brees’ backup Teddy Bridgewater got the start under center and played the entire first half.

With 1:44 remaining in the second quarter, Bridgewater led a 79-yard drive that resulted in his finding Dan Arnold for an 18-yard touchdown with 44 seconds on the clock, cutting the Vikings lead to 14-12.

“I thought we did a few good things well toward the end of the first half,” head coach Sean Payton said, according to NewOrleansSaints.com. “I like how we handled the two-minute possession offensively, and defensively turned it around and coming up with a stop. Overall, when you watch that game, and I’m sure we will see it on the tape tomorrow, I think the one thing that stood out were yards per play, yards per pass, yards per rush (where) they were better than us tonight. It will be important to look at the tape and make corrections.

“I was encouraged a couple of times with our return game, specifically kickoff. We will kind of go from there.”

The 26-year-old Bridgewater, entering his fifth NFL season, went 14-of-19 for 134 yards without turning the ball over. Taysom Hill, who as a second-year pro gained 546 all-purpose yards playing all over the field in 2018, took over for Bridgewater in the second half. The 28-year-old completed 8 of 14 pass attempts for 80 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He added a team-high 45 rushing yards on six carries.

“I felt like [Bridgewater] was comfortable, and he got the ball to the right guy pretty quickly,” Payton said, per the team site. “There was some command when he was in there. I think that he and Taysom this training camp, I’ve noticed, a pretty significant difference in how they’ve performed.”

The Chargers also dropped their preseason debut, losing to the Arizona Cardinals 17-13, but they put on an impressive performance running the ball.

Nine Chargers combined for 28 carries, 179 rushing yards (6.4 yards per carry), and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

Quarterback Easton Stick, a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft, busted rushes of 31 and 20 yards. Third-year running back Austin Ekeler carried five times for 40 yards.

“Everyone has to play their part, but that definitely helps when you’re running through bigger holes,” Ekeler said, according to Chargers.com. “It makes it easier on us, and it makes it easier to get play-actions in there. Now we’re getting out playing the run a little harder. It starts with them, [the] O-line, that’s where everything starts.”