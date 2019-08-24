Texans vs Cowboys Live Stream: How to Watch Preseason Game Online

Kickoff to the NFL season is right around the corner and teams have just a few more opportunities for a tune-up as the preseason winds down. In what is expected to be a “dress rehearsal” for the season, the Houston Texans will hit the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Saturday.

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET.

Texans vs. Cowboys Preview

The NFL preseason is just getting interesting as most teams are starting to get more serious as the season rapidly approaches. Starters typically see the most time in the third game of the preseason and the game is often referred to as a “dress rehearsal” for the regular season. But teams still try to find a balance between staying sharp for the season and avoiding injuries, but it’s easier said than done.

The Texans are taking on their in-state rival Cowboys for their most important tune-up of the preseason. Deshaun Watson has been very limited in the preseason, but has made an impact in his short time. In a 30-23 victory over the Lions last week, Watson completed 5 of 7 passes for 60 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins.

Houston could get the first look at running back Duke Johnson Jr. against the Cowboys. The team traded for Johnson after he demanded a trade from the Cleveland Browns in the offseason.

“It’s great to have him out here,” Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said. “He’s a good addition to the team, good in the passing game, good runner, had some good plays today. Good to have him out there.”

The Cowboys have had all types of drama this offseason, much of it stemming from a holdout by two-time NFL rushing leader Ezekiel Elliott, who is seeking a new deal despite having two years left on his contract.

While Elliott, quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper are all still looking for new deals, the Cowboys signed linebacker Jaylon Smith to a surprise, lucrative extension this week.

The five-year contract extension is worth $64 million with $35.5 million guaranteed, according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

“It is neat that Jaylon understands that when you have a solid roster and you have as many high-quality young players that we have, you have to allocate your resources wisely to keep and have all those players,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said, sending a clear message to the rest of his players seeking deals. “That’s called team building, and I will assure you that this was about team. It certainly was beneficial to Jaylon but I can assure you this was about team. Our goals are to build the best team and it takes cooperation from both parties when you are doing agreements. He’s worth 1,000 words of anything we can say about contracts and the Dallas Cowboys.”

The NFL season revs up with the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers clashing at Soldier Field on Sept. 5.

The Cowboys kick off their season against the New York Giants on Sept. 8 at home, while the Texans travel to take on the Saints on Sept. 9 on Monday Night Football.