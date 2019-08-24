Fiorentina vs Napoli Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Fiorentina will host Napoli at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Saturday as both sides enter the 2019-20 Serie A campaign.

Fiorentina vs Napoli Preview

Last season, Napoli placed second in Serie A with 79 points, 11 behind champions Juventus.

Over the summer, they acquired midfielders Filippo Costa and Elif Elmas, goalkeeper David Ospina, and defenders Kostas Manolas and Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

“We’ve worked hard to be ready for the season opener,” Di Lorenzo told Radio Kiss Kiss on Thursday, according to the team’s official website. “It will be a tough match at the Franchi but we know that and we’re well prepared. Fiorentina will be motivated, but I’m sure that we’ll produce a big performance.”

He added: “It’s going to be a great season. Lots of teams have strengthened and I think it could be a more even league. Our ambitions haven’t changed: we want to give everything we can to challenge at the top of the table and achieve big things.”

The 26-year-old spent the past two seasons with Empoli, helping Gli Azzurri to a Serie B title in 2017-18. Last year, he started 37 Serie A contests and banged in five goals.

“I played in a different system at Empoli so I was in a more attacking position,” Di Lorenzo said, per the team site. “I’m going to be slightly further back this year, so I’ll need to keep developing my ability in the position so that I can provide that defensive cover too. That said, I still like to get forward so — when possible — I’ll try to help out in attack, which is something the coach wants from us.”

Fiorentina — who narrowly avoided relegation with a 16th-place finish in 2018-19 — played their first meaningful match of the season on Sunday, besting Serie C side Monza 3-1 at home in the third round of the Coppa Italia.

Monza took a 1-0 lead into halftime, but Dušan Vlahović found the back of the net in the 80th and 86th minutes, and Federico Chiesa added an insurance tally three minutes later.

La Viola had a busy summer in the transfer market, but they finalized arguably their biggest move on Wednesday, signing French forward Franck Ribéry to a two-year contract.

The 36-year-old has scored 116 club goals across all competitions in 15 seasons. He reportedly turned down an offer to play for the LA Galaxy in the United States.

“For me it was crucial that I sign a contract for two years,” Ribery told Sky Sport, according to Agence France Presse.

“Another important factor is to be able to have my family with me. I am very happy to be able to play high level football for another two years.”