How to Watch Packers vs Raiders Preseason Online Without Cable

The 2-0 Oakland Raiders take on the 1-1 Green Bay Packers in a preseason Week 3 “dress rehearsal” game in Winnipeg on Thursday night.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET. Here’s a rundown of how to watch the Packers vs Raiders online without cable, with the live streaming options being dependent on where you reside:

If The Game is in Your Market

First, you’ll want to know what channel the game is on. It’s on NBC in Green Bay and Fox in San Francisco/Oakland, and it will be on either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other cities.

Then, if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of one, some or all of these channels (in select markets) on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Fans in Green Bay, Oakland & Other Select Markets: FuboTV

NBC, Fox, CBS and CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area) are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Packers vs Raiders on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in Green Bay, Oakland & Other Select Markets: PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include NBC, Fox, CBS, ABC and MyTV (all live in select markets; view channels in your area).

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Packers vs Raiders on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Fans in Green Bay, Oakland & Other Select Markets: Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including NBC, Fox, CBS, ABC & CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Packers vs Raiders on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If The Game is Out of Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or you can pay four installments of $29.99).

You can start a free trial of NFL Game Pass right here, and then if the game is outside of your market, you can watch the Packers vs Raiders on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every preseason, regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Packers vs Raiders and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Packers vs Raiders Preview

The biggest storyline for either team heading into the game is the ongoing Antonio Brown saga. First showing up to training camp with severely frostbitten feet, Brown has since taken up issue with the NFL’s new helmet policy and has yet to see any preseason action. Brown’s helmet situation seems to be getting close to a resolution and the introduction of the prolific pass-catcher to the offense along with what seems to be a bolstered offensive line should do wonders to help get franchise quarterback Derek Carr back on track.

While Carr has put up solid numbers since breaking out in 2015, he’s only had one winning season with the Raiders and the team has been in steady decline over the past two seasons. While this is partly due to Jon Gruden taking over last season and essentially tearing the entire team down, the fact remains that Carr needs to prove he can rack up wins along with his stats or he won’t have a starting job in the NFL much longer. The Raiders have certainly put him in a position to contend this year and have armed with arguably the best receiver in the league along with what looks to be a much-improved defense.

On the Packers side, new head coach Matt LeFleur takes over what looks to be a fairly lopsided roster surrounding quarterback Aaron Rodgers. While Rodgers has yet to play in the preseason, he is expected to suit up in week three. He has plenty of weapons on the offensive side of the football in Devante Adams and Aaron Jones, so don’t expect Rodgers and the Packers’ offense to slow down much despite the regime change. However, the defense leaves quite a bit to be desired. Gone is longtime defensive leader Clay Matthews as well any remanent of the turnover-happy defense that helped propel Rodgers to his lone title.

In their place, the Packers boast one of the younger defensive units in the league with the majority of players still on their rookie deals. They added linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith as well as safety Adrian Amos in the offseason which should help shore up the relatively inexperienced defense. Don’t be surprised to see this unit potentially exceed expectations given the strong leadership of Mike Pettine, though it seems the young Packers unit will need a bit more seasoning in order to turn into one of the better defenses in the league.