How to Watch Utah State vs Wake Forest Football Online Without Cable

Coming off an 11-win season and a Top-25 finish, Utah State begins the Gary Andersen Era when they take on an improving Wake Forest squad Friday night at BB&T Field.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on the ACC Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand library of TV shows and movies, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including the ACC Network. If you want to keep the ACC Network for the long-term, this is the cheapest streaming service that includes it.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch Utah State vs Wake Forest live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch on ESPN.com or the ESPN app by signing in with your Hulu with Live TV credentials.

If you can’t watch the game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including the ACC Network.

You can sign up for YouTube TV right here, and you can then watch Utah State vs Wake Forest live on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app. You can also watch on ESPN.com or the ESPN app by signing in with your YouTube TV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, with the upper three bundles including the ACC Network.

You can sign up for PS Vue right here, and you can then watch Utah State vs Wake Forest live on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Utah State vs Wake Forest Preview

Coming off a fantastic 11-2 season, Utah State looks to replace a number of veteran losses across the offensive line and nearly every skill position. While they do return standout quarterback Jordan Love, Love’s targets are mostly gone and the Aggies will need to break in a number of new contributors. With question marks across the offensive line as well, it seems difficult for Love to repeat his statistical performance from last season. That said, he will be tasked with a much larger role in leading the Aggies with the majority of his weapons gone.

The Aggies’ turnover-heavy unit from last season returns a number of starters and look to pick up where they left off in 2018. With loads of experience on the defensive line along with key playmakers returning at linebacker and in the secondary, the Aggies should once again find themselves as one of the stoutest defensive units in the nation.

Compared to 2018, Wake Forest’s quarterback situation seems to be much stronger. With what looks to be a few quality options capable of running the offense, the Deacons should have some actual stability under center. Sam Hartman returns after going down with an injury last season and looks to be backing up starter Jamie Newman – who came off the bench last year to help lead the Deacons to a bowl appearance (and win). Despite losing some key weapons at the skill positions, the Deacons quality depth at quarterback should help keep their offense playing, at the very least, at a respectable level over the course of the season.

Defensively, the Deacons biggest weakness is their lack of an apparent pass rush. Losing their pair of interior tackles, the Deacons could be in for a long season if they find themselves unable to create pressure from the inside. The Deacons return a solid secondary but if opposing quarterbacks are given too much time to let plays develop, that won’t matter all too much.

Expect an exciting matchup in this showdown that could wind up going either way. Utah State looks to be the more talented team on paper but having to fill the void of so many missing contributors on offense should help put Wake Forest in a position to steal the game away. Look for a back and forth affair that sees the Deamon Deacons take a lead late and survive a close shave.