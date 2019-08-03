Tsitsipas vs Kyrgios Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Saturday’s first semifinal at the 2019 Citi Open will provide a Grand Slam quality match, as No. 1 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on the polarizing-but-in-form Nick Kyrgios.

For those in the United States looking to watch (7 p.m. ET start time), the match will be televised on the Tennis Channel. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream of the match on your computer, phone, or connected-to-TV streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services, which include the Tennis Channel.

FuboTV

The Tennis Channel is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Tsitsipas vs Kyrgios on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages: The Tennis Channel is included in the “Elite” bundle and above.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Tsitsipas vs Kyrgios on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Tsitsipas vs Kyrgios Citi Open Preview

With Nick Kyrgios, talent has never been a question mark. His antics on and off the court have often served as a distraction and seemingly had a negative effect on his game, but when he’s in the right mindset, he has the tools to be one of the best players in the world.

We’ve largely seen that this week in Washington, where he has yet to drop a set through his four wins over Thai-Son Kwiatkowski, Gilles Simon, Yoshihito Nishioka and Norbert Gombos.

“Just super happy that all the work I’m doing off the court is translating onto the court,” he said. “Four days in a row, four matches competing at my highest level; I’m pretty happy with in honestly. The crowd’s been amazing. I love playing night matches here. The crowd’s hanging around for late night matches and getting into it, and I’m just trying to give them fun tennis to watch, and also trying to get some wins as well.”

Kyrgios is now into his first semifinal since March’s Mexican Open, where he flashed his immense talent and toppled each of the top three seeds–Rafael Nadal, Alexander Zverev, John Isner–and Stan Wawrinka en route to a stunning title. His road in Washington isn’t nearly as difficult, but it will involve a matchup against the tournament’s best player.

So far, Tsitsipas has also advanced without losing a set. He looked a little sloppy in the Round of 16 against Australian Jordan Thompson, but he cleaned things up with a 7-5, 6-0 dismantling of Benoit Paire in the quarters. The World No. 6 is now into his seventh semi of the season, and a win would secure his fifth final of the year.

Moreover, there are a couple of milestones within the burgeoning 20-year-old’s grasp: If he’s able to beat Kyrgios and then go on to defeat either Daniil Medvedev or Peter Gojowczyk in the final, he would capture both his first outdoor hardcourt title and first 500 series title.

Throw in the fact that Kyrgios and Tsitsipas are friends–they paired together for doubles this tournament, losing in the opening round–and this stands as one of the more compelling 500 series matches you’ll see.

The second semifinal between Medvedev and Gojowczyk follows Tsitsipas vs Kyrgios and will also be on the Tennis Channel.