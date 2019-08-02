How to Watch Little League World Series Regionals 2019 Online

Over the next week, the eight American spots in the 2019 Little League World Series will be up for grabs as squads from the country compete in various regional tournaments.

Games will be broadcast across ESPN+ (early-round games for every regional except for the Southwest), ESPN (most semifinal and final games for each regional), ESPN2 (some semifinal games) and the Longhorn Network (early-round games for the Southwest regional).

Here’s a rundown of how to watch all of the regional games online:

Many of this year’s Little League World Series regional games can be watched exclusively on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has coverage of many other live sporting events in addition to the LLWS regional games, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and other original content all for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the ESPN+ regional games on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Games on ESPN, ESPN2 or Longhorn Network

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of these games on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

PlayStation Vue

Note: This is the only live streaming service to include the Longhorn Network

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include ESPN and ESPN2, while the Longhorn Network is included in the Sports Pack, which can be added to any base bundle.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the games on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app. You can also watch these games on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Playstation Vue credentials.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including ESPN and ESPN2. Longhorn Network is not included with Hulu.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the ESPN and ESPN2 games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch these games on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN2 are included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. Longhorn Network is not included with Sling TV.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch the ESPN and ESPN2 games live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app. You can also watch these games on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Sling TV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

2019 Little League World Series Regionals Preview

Fifty-three American teams — two from California, two from Texas, and one from each other state and Washington DC — of 12-and-under ballplayers will compete across eight regions; the winner of each region advances to the Little League World Series.

“A mixed bag of emotions and thoughts for sure,” Newark, Delaware, manager Frank Thornton told the Newark Post after his squad bested Lower Sussex to win the state championship and reach the Mid-Atlantic Regional in Bristol, Connecticut. “Elation, obviously, for these boys. Witnessing them experiencing and accomplishing the results of the hard work and dedication each and every one of them put in. Our motto from the start has been ‘hard work pays off.’

He added: “Feeling proud of our coaches Charlie Porter, who played on Newark National’s 1992 team that advanced to regionals, Jeff Marks, and Darren Kelley for all of the preparation they put in getting these guys ready and prepared to get to this point. Happiness for all of the parents and families that rode the wave of emotion during each game with us. A sense of pride for being a part of a great league as I looked out and saw all of our great fans who came out to support us.”

Newark reached the LLWS in 2013, becoming just the second squad from Delaware to play in the worldwide tournament.

Coeur d’Alene will represent Idaho in the Northwest Regional this year. The city’s 2018 squad became the first from Idaho to advance to the LLWS.

“What those boys did last year was fantastic,” manager Robin Franklin said, according to the Coeur d’Alene Press. “But we’re a completely different group of kids. They had 13 kids and three coaches that are completely different than the coaches and kids we have this year. We cheered them on from home, and they’re supporting us now. But we’re not trying to compare or put pressure on our kids. We’re just trying to play one game at a time.”

The Northwest Regional and the West Regional will be held in San Bernardino, California.

“I’m really enjoying having a good time with my friends,” Coeur d’Alene shortstop Zach Bell said, per the Coeur d’Alene Press. “We’ve got a bunch of talented kids that are really unselfish. We’ve got a great defense and hit the ball really well. I’m a little nervous for regionals, but excited as well.”

Bell’s teammate Travis Usdrowski added: “I’ve just enjoyed playing with these guys and getting to know them. It’s really fun to be around these kids. We joke around and have a lot of fun together.”

Overall, teams will qualify out of these eight regions: Great Lakes, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New England, Northwest, Southeast, Southwest and West.