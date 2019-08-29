South Dakota State vs Minnesota Live Stream: How to Watch Online

FCS powerhouse South Dakota State takes to the road to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers in each team’s season opener on Thursday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

South Dakota State vs Minnesota Preview

South Dakota State has emerged as one of the FCS’ elite programs. Making a quarterfinals appearance in the FCS playoffs in 2016, SDSU has followed that up with back to back semifinal appearances. Despite losing arguably the best quarterback in school history, Taryn Christion, the Jackrabbits return an offense loaded with talent at the skill positions. J’Bore Gibbs is likely to see the bulk of the reps at quarterback in Christian’s absence – though likely there won’t be much responsibility given to whoever takes over as the Jackrabbits look to lean heavily on an excellent run game. For what it might be worth, Gibbs – a redshirt freshman – has received high praise from his coaches and teammates on his quick development and maturation so far.

Defensively, the Jackrabbits return most of what was a very good defense last season. Led by linebacker and All-American Christian Rozeboom, the Jackrabbits look to build on a year that saw them post consistently strong defensive performances. While they get a tough first matchup in an FBS team, the game could serve as a coming-out party for an extremely talented unit and help set the tone for the rest of the season.

Minnesota comes in with a somewhat typical Minnesota football team. They have quality depth at running back and some big run-blocking offensive linemen to clear the way – both staples of a Minnesota (or really almost any Big 10) team. However, this year the Golden Gophers look to feature a much more dynamic pass attack with a deep and talented corps of wide receivers. Tyler Johnson is a legitimate NFL prospect and is adept at finding openings in coverage to gouge the defense. While initially a deep-ball specialist, Johnson has turned himself into a threat to get open and rack up yards anywhere on the field. If the Gophers can get some consistent quarterback play, the offense could develop into something special.

On the other side of the football, the Gophers had a mixed bag last season. Despite stumbling out of the gates, the unit finished with a string of quality showings to close out the season. Carter Coughlin did an excellent job at penetrating the line and racking up sacks last season but needs a bit more help from the rest of the front seven to help apply pressure. Especially after such a strong season, opposing offensive lines will almost certainly be focusing on taking him out of plays – forcing the rest of the unit to step up and earn their keep.