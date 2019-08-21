How to Watch Southern Charm Season 6 Reunion Online for Free Without Cable

The Southern Charm season 6 reunion will air in two parts on Bravo. Part 1 airs Wednesday, August 21 at 9/8c; part 2 airs Wednesday, August 28 at 9/8c.

‘Southern Charm’ Season 6 Reunion Preview

The two-part reunion is sure to be full of drama and confrontation as the cast comes together for the first time since season 6 filming. Andy Cohen, the host of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, facilitated the reunion special.

The official synopsis for the Reunion Part 1 episode reads “Naomie defends her boyfriend from accusations that he is controlling; Shep admits he has anger issues that stem from his elitism; Cameran accuses Craig of having an Adderall addiction; Austen questions Kathryn’s sobriety.” The Reunion Part 2 episode description teases that “Danni tells Kathryn she is hurt by her newfound friendship with Madison; Madison, Danni and Shep go head to head; Austen has to answer the question of whether or not he made up the rumor about Shep and Danni.”

Season 6 starred Craig Conover, Cameran Eubanks, Shep Rose, Kathryn Calhoun Dennis, Austen Kroll, Chelsea Meissner, Naomie Olindo, and Eliza Limehouse, and fans should expect those stars and additional castmembers to be a part of the reunion.

Chelsea Meissner spoke to Entertainment Tonight about what went down during the reunion, teasing “Shep was trying to explain the way Madison handled things with him and with Danni, and Danni, obviously, had things to say to Madison… and Austen had things to say to everyone. They didn’t let things slide. It was like, no, we’re going to get to the bottom of this and whoever needs to apologize and all that needs to do it.” She did say, however, that “Everything you think would happen, happens. I think I’ve said my piece with everyone, I enjoyed my time. It’s a crazy bunch of kids, but we enjoy each other… most of the time.”

Naomi Olindo talked to Decider about her relationship with her boyfriend, who was criticized for seeming controlling about what Olindo eats. In defense of an exchange between the two which was aired on the reality show, she said “I think he was uncomfortable. We were filming in a public place too, which is even stressful for me sometimes.” She added “When I see other people’s relationships on a different show, I judge. But now being on the receiving end of that, I would never judge another couple. I would never date somebody that’s such an asshole, I just wouldn’t. He’s the best and just doesn’t look like it on the show always.”

Watch Southern Charm‘s season 6 reunion parts 1 and 2, August 21 and 28 at 9/8c on Bravo.