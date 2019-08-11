Teen Choice Awards 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch the TCAs Online

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards airs tonight, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the Fox network. For those who would like to watch the awards show but do not have cable, there are still options for you to watch the full show. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes Fox (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Fox (live in most markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Sling TV

Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch Fox live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Prior to the awards, there will be red carpet arrivals and a pre-show, but it will not be televised. It will, however, be streamed online. The pre-show will begin streaming at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Twitter and you can access the Teen Choice Awards Twitter here.

According to E! News, tonight, the Jonas Brothers are picking up the Decade Award, while Taylor Swift is set to collect the Icon Award. As for the other awards, have a look at some of the biggest award categories and nominees below:

Choice Drama Movie

After

Bohemian Rhapsody

Breakthrough

Five Feet Apart

The Hate U Give

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Choice Drama Movie Actor

Noah Centineo from To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before as Peter Kavinsky

Bradley Cooper from A Star Is Born as Jackson Maine

Taron Egerton from Rocketman as Elton John

Hero Fiennes-Tiffin from After as Hardin Scott

Rami Malek from Bohemian Rhapsody as Freddie Mercury

Cole Sprouse from Five Feet Apart as Will Newman

Choice Drama Movie Actress

Lana Condor from To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before as Lara Jean Covey

Lady Gaga from A Star Is Born as Ally Maine

Josephine Langford from After as Tessa Young

Chrissy Metz from Breakthrough as Joyce Smith

Haley Lu Richardson from Five Feet Apart as Stella Grant

Amandla Stenberg from The Hate U Give as Starr Carter

Choice Movie Villain

Josh Brolin from Avengers: Endgame as Thanos

Johnny Depp from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald as Gellert Grindelwald

Marwan Kenzari from Aladdin as Jafar

Jude Law from Captain Marvel as Yon-Rogg

Mark Strong from Shazam! as Dr. Thaddeus Sivana

Patrick Wilson from Aquaman as Orm Marius/Ocean Master

Choice Drama TV Show

Good Trouble

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

The Resident

Riverdale

Runaways

Star

Choice Drama TV Actor

KJ Apa from Riverdale as Archie Andrews

Sterling K. Brown from This Is Us as Randall Pearson

Justin Hartley from This Is Us as Kevin Pearson

Adam Huber from Dynasty as Liam Ridley

Cole Sprouse from Riverdale as Jughead Jones

Oliver Stark from 9-1-1 as Evan “Buck” Buckley

Choice Drama TV Actress

Sofia Carson from Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists as Ava Jalali

Ryan Destiny from Star as Alexandra Crane

Maia Mitchell from Good Trouble as Callie Adams-Foster

Camila Mendes from Riverdale as Veronica Lodge

Cierra Ramirez from Good Trouble as Marina Adams-Foster

Lili Reinhart from Riverdale as Betty Cooper

Choice TV Villain

Luke Baines from Shadowhunters as Jonathan Morgenstern

Sarah Carter from The Flash as Grace Gibbons / Cicada II

Jon Cryer from Supergirl as Lex Luthor

Cameron Monaghan from Gotham as Jerome and Jeremiah Valeska

Adam Scott from The Good Place as Trevor

Sea Shimooka from Arrow as Emiko Queen/Green Arrow

Choice Male Music Artist

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Marshmello

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Choice Female Music Artist

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lauren Jauregui

Taylor Swift

Choice Music Group

5 Seconds of Summer

The Chainsmokers

Jonas Brothers

Panic! at the Disco

PrettyMuch

Why Don’t We

Choice Song From A Movie

“A Whole New World” (End Title) from Aladdin – Zayn & Zhavia Ward

“Broken & Beautiful” from UglyDolls – Kelly Clarkson

“Carry On” from Pokémon Detective Pikachu – Kygo & Rita Ora

“Don’t Give Up On Me” from Five Feet Apart – Andy Grammer

“Shallow” from A Star Is Born – Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga

“Sunflower” from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Post Malone & Swae Lee

Choice Female Web Star

Madison Beer

Emma Chamberlain

Eva Gutowski

Liza Koshy

Lilly Singh

Maddie Ziegler

Choice Male Web Star

David Dobrik

The Dolan Twins

Ryan Higa

Guava Juice

MrBeast

Brent Rivera

Choice Fandom

Ariana Grande – Arianators

Blackpink – Blinks

BTS – BTSArmy

CNCO – CNCOwners

Selena Gomez – Selenators

Taylor Swift – Swifties

Choice Male Athlete

Stephen Curry

James Harden

Patrick Mahomes

Lionel Messi

AJ Styles

Tiger Woods

Choice Female Athlete

Simone Biles

Sky Brown

Tobin Heath

The Bella Twins

Katelyn Ohashi

Serena Williams