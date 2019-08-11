Teen Choice Awards 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch the TCAs Online

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards airs tonight, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the Fox network. For those who would like to watch the awards show but do not have cable, there are still options for you to watch the full show. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:
Fox (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.
You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.
If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.
In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes Fox (live in most markets).
You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.
If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).
PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Fox (live in most markets).
You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.
If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.
Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package.
You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch Fox live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.
If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.
Prior to the awards, there will be red carpet arrivals and a pre-show, but it will not be televised. It will, however, be streamed online. The pre-show will begin streaming at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Twitter and you can access the Teen Choice Awards Twitter here.
According to E! News, tonight, the Jonas Brothers are picking up the Decade Award, while Taylor Swift is set to collect the Icon Award. As for the other awards, have a look at some of the biggest award categories and nominees below:
Choice Drama Movie
After
Bohemian Rhapsody
Breakthrough
Five Feet Apart
The Hate U Give
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Choice Drama Movie Actor
Noah Centineo from To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before as Peter Kavinsky
Bradley Cooper from A Star Is Born as Jackson Maine
Taron Egerton from Rocketman as Elton John
Hero Fiennes-Tiffin from After as Hardin Scott
Rami Malek from Bohemian Rhapsody as Freddie Mercury
Cole Sprouse from Five Feet Apart as Will Newman
Choice Drama Movie Actress
Lana Condor from To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before as Lara Jean Covey
Lady Gaga from A Star Is Born as Ally Maine
Josephine Langford from After as Tessa Young
Chrissy Metz from Breakthrough as Joyce Smith
Haley Lu Richardson from Five Feet Apart as Stella Grant
Amandla Stenberg from The Hate U Give as Starr Carter
Choice Movie Villain
Josh Brolin from Avengers: Endgame as Thanos
Johnny Depp from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald as Gellert Grindelwald
Marwan Kenzari from Aladdin as Jafar
Jude Law from Captain Marvel as Yon-Rogg
Mark Strong from Shazam! as Dr. Thaddeus Sivana
Patrick Wilson from Aquaman as Orm Marius/Ocean Master
Choice Drama TV Show
Good Trouble
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
The Resident
Riverdale
Runaways
Star
Choice Drama TV Actor
KJ Apa from Riverdale as Archie Andrews
Sterling K. Brown from This Is Us as Randall Pearson
Justin Hartley from This Is Us as Kevin Pearson
Adam Huber from Dynasty as Liam Ridley
Cole Sprouse from Riverdale as Jughead Jones
Oliver Stark from 9-1-1 as Evan “Buck” Buckley
Choice Drama TV Actress
Sofia Carson from Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists as Ava Jalali
Ryan Destiny from Star as Alexandra Crane
Maia Mitchell from Good Trouble as Callie Adams-Foster
Camila Mendes from Riverdale as Veronica Lodge
Cierra Ramirez from Good Trouble as Marina Adams-Foster
Lili Reinhart from Riverdale as Betty Cooper
Choice TV Villain
Luke Baines from Shadowhunters as Jonathan Morgenstern
Sarah Carter from The Flash as Grace Gibbons / Cicada II
Jon Cryer from Supergirl as Lex Luthor
Cameron Monaghan from Gotham as Jerome and Jeremiah Valeska
Adam Scott from The Good Place as Trevor
Sea Shimooka from Arrow as Emiko Queen/Green Arrow
Choice Male Music Artist
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Marshmello
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Choice Female Music Artist
Cardi B
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lauren Jauregui
Taylor Swift
Choice Music Group
5 Seconds of Summer
The Chainsmokers
Jonas Brothers
Panic! at the Disco
PrettyMuch
Why Don’t We
Choice Song From A Movie
“A Whole New World” (End Title) from Aladdin – Zayn & Zhavia Ward
“Broken & Beautiful” from UglyDolls – Kelly Clarkson
“Carry On” from Pokémon Detective Pikachu – Kygo & Rita Ora
“Don’t Give Up On Me” from Five Feet Apart – Andy Grammer
“Shallow” from A Star Is Born – Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga
“Sunflower” from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Post Malone & Swae Lee
Choice Female Web Star
Madison Beer
Emma Chamberlain
Eva Gutowski
Liza Koshy
Lilly Singh
Maddie Ziegler
Choice Male Web Star
David Dobrik
The Dolan Twins
Ryan Higa
Guava Juice
MrBeast
Brent Rivera
Choice Fandom
Ariana Grande – Arianators
Blackpink – Blinks
BTS – BTSArmy
CNCO – CNCOwners
Selena Gomez – Selenators
Taylor Swift – Swifties
Choice Male Athlete
Stephen Curry
James Harden
Patrick Mahomes
Lionel Messi
AJ Styles
Tiger Woods
Choice Female Athlete
Simone Biles
Sky Brown
Tobin Heath
The Bella Twins
Katelyn Ohashi
Serena Williams