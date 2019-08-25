Udinese vs AC Milan Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Udinese will host AC Milan at the Stadio Friuli on Sunday as each side opens their 2019-20 Serie A season.

Udinese vs AC Milan Preview

AC Milan made a late push for Champions League qualification in 2018-19, winning their last four Serie A contests, but they came up a point short of fourth-place Inter Milan.

In the first week of this year’s summer window, they spent a combined €52 million in transfer fees to re-acquire midfielder Franck Kessié — who’d been playing for Milan on loan — and add midfielder Rade Krunić and defender Theo Hernandez.

On Tuesday, the Rossoneri held a press conference to announce the arrivals of three more expensive additions: forward Rafael Leão, midfielder Ismaël Bennacer, and defender Léo Duarte, acquired at a combined cost of €54 million in transfer fees.

The 20-year-old Leão made 24 appearances (16 starts) for Ligue 1 side Lille last season, scoring eight times and adding three assists.

“I was welcomed very well and I’m grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of this great club,” the Portuguese said, according to the team’s official website. “For me, it’s a dream to be here and the people at this club have shown they believe strongly in me and wanted me and this made the difference. I’m happy with the praise, I want to work humbly on the pitch and focus on what the coach says.”

He added: “The coach will decide my position on the pitch. I really like to move around the front in attack and provide assists for teammates. In Italy, a different type of football is played compared to Portugal. On a tactical level, the teams and stronger and more focused. I have to do well to perfect my game.”

Milan won just once in six pre-season matches, scoring five goals. They closed their slate of friendlies with a scoreless draw against Serie C side Cesena.

“The players didn’t hold back,” manager Marco Giampaolo said, per the team site. “We want to play an ambitious style of football, but that means there are risks involved. It’s going to take time and patience.”

Udinese also closed their 2018-19 Serie A campaign on a winning streak, taking their last three to place 12th, five points clear of top relegated squad Empoli.

During the summer window, they acquired a pair of Brazilians in defender Rodrigo Becão and defensive midfielder Walace for €6.2 million and €6 million in transfer fees, respectively.

“I hope to improve as a player in Italy, work on concentration and taking fewer touches, as the most important thing is to bring security to the back line,” Walace said, according to Football Italia.

“I certainly want to get back to playing for Brazil, but I can only achieve that by doing well for Udinese.”