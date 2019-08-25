How to Watch ‘Ballers’ Season 5 Premiere Online Without Cable

In Ballers, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stars as a retired football superstar trying to reinvent himself as a financial manager for current players in sun-soaked Miami. The show’s fifth season premieres tonight on HBO at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT, picking up where it left off with Spencer Strasmore’s (Johnson) showdown with the NCAA.

‘Ballers’ Season 5 Premiere Preview

When HBO’s Ballers picks back up, Spencer is still reeling from the aftermath of last season’s drama. After Spencer sued the NCAA, the college football governing body filed a countersuit. But in a heartfelt TV interview, Spencer dedicated the lawsuit to his late brother causing the clip to go viral on social media. The NCAA then granted Spencer a private meeting which led to an offer to reinstate Quincy (Eli Goree)…but only if Spencer dropped the suit. Looking to protect ASM and Sports X, Spencer told Joe (Rob Corddry) that he would officially resign. By the end of the season, Spencer’s media ploy paid off and Quincy was reinstated.

In a teaser trailer for the new season, Spencer faces off with new adversaries and continues being a representative for “every guy who couldn’t beat the system.” “You know when football calls, I gotta answer,” he says in the clip.

“This series has been a helluva learning curve to produce and star in—but what will always matter most is you guys making us HBO’s #1 highest rated 30min show for years now,” Johnson wrote on Instagram.

He continued, “I loved every minute of playing this character, Spencer Strasmore, because we’re exactly one in the same. We look you directly in the eyes when we shake your hand. If we give our word to get something done-it gets done. If you cross us, we rip your jugular out.”

Along with Johnson, Goree, and Corddry, the show stars John David Washington—Denzel’s son and star of Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman—as Ricky, a top-rated NFL athlete. Omar Miller is back as Charles Greane, in addition to Russell Brand’s Lance who also appears in the trailer.

Johnson stars in the Fast & Furious franchise spinoff Hobbs & Shaw (in theaters now) and will return for Jumanji: The Next Level on Dec. 13. He will also appear in Disney’s Jungle Cruise on July 24, 2020, and two upcoming Netflix projects, John Henry and The Statesmen and Red Notice.

Created by Stephen Levinson (Boardwalk Empire), the series is executive produced by Levinson, Mark Wahlberg, Johnson, Dany Garcia, Peter Berg, Evan Reilly, Rob Weiss, Julian Farino, and Denis Biggs.