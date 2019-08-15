How to Watch Bengals vs Redskins Preseason Game Online Without Cable

The Cincinnati Bengals will visit the Washington Redskins for an NFL preseason tilt Thursday night at FedEx Field.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Here’s a rundown of how to watch the Bengals vs Redskins online without cable, with the live streaming options being dependent on where you reside:

If The Game is in Your Market

First, you’ll want to know what channel the game is on. It’s on CBS in Cincinnati and NBC and NBC Sports Washington in Washington DC, and it will be on either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other cities.

Then, if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of one, some or all of these channels (in select markets) on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Fans in Cincinnati: Amazon Prime

If the game is on CBS in your area (as it is in Cincinnati), and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Redskins on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Fans in Cincinnati, Washington DC & Other Select Markets: FuboTV

Fox, CBS, NBC, NBC Sports Washington and CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area) are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Redskins on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in Cincinnati, Washington DC & Other Select Markets: PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages. All four include Fox, NBC, CBS, ABC and MyTV, while NBC Sports Washington is in the upper three bundles (all live in select markets; view channels in your area).

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Redskins on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Fans in Washington DC & Other Select Markets: Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including ABC, Fox, NBC, NBC Sports Washington, CBS and CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area). CBS is not available in Cincinnati, so if you live there you’ll want to use one of the above options.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Redskins on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If The Game is Out of Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or you can pay four installments of $29.99).

You can start a free trial of NFL Game Pass right here, and then if the game is outside of your market, you can watch the Bengals vs Redskins on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every preseason, regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Redskins and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Bengals vs Redskins Preview

In his first preseason game as head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, Zac Taylor put his first-string offense on the field for the team’s opening series against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.

Quarterback Andy Dalton helmed a 14-play drive that resulted in a one-yard touchdown run by Trayveon Williams.

“I was really impressed with the focus those guys had,” Taylor said, according to Bengals.com. “Andy was playing on time. We had a big play down the sideline we had a chance to make we didn’t make, and we turned right back around and hit a play down the other sideline. I thought they did a great job communicating. Good to get seven points there to start the season.”

Dalton went 7-of-9 for 80 yards in his lone series. His 26-yard strike to receiver Auden Tate placed Cincinnati at Kansas City’s 1-yard line, setting up Williams’ touchdown.

“It was good. I’m happy for him,” Dalton said of his head coach, per Bengals.com. “To take the kick, drive down and score, first time being a head coach calling plays for us, you want to score every time you get the ball. For us to score on the first one was big.” The Chiefs won 38-17.

Washington fell to the Cleveland Browns 30-10 in their preseason opener on August 8. Case Keenum, whom Washington acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos over the offseason, got the start and went 4-of-9 for 60 yards and a touchdown across three drives.

He then departed for Dwayne Haskins, the 15th overall pick of this year’s NFL draft. The Ohio State alum completed 8 of 14 attempts for 117 yards and a pair of interceptions.

“There were moments that he looked very good,” Washington head coach Jay Gruden said, according to the team’s official website. “Obviously, there are a couple throws there that he wishes he had back. There are a couple things with the protections that we need cleaned up. First start in the NFL, first opportunity to play — it’s not going to go perfectly.”

Gruden added: “The big thing is that after [Haskins] struggled, we’ll take a look at the pictures, talk through what happened, and move on to the next series. That’s our big thing. We don’t want to wallow around in the misery. We have to make sure we correct what we just saw and move on. Here’s what we’re expecting next series, and go from there. He put together a nice drive to start the third quarter, I thought. There’s some positives to take away.”