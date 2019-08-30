How to Watch ‘Carnival Row’ Season 1 Online for Free

Created by René Echevarria (Star Trek: The Next Generation) and Travis Beacham, Carnival Row follows “mythical creatures who have fled their war-torn homeland and gathered in the city as tensions are simmering between citizens and the growing immigrant population.” The Amazon Prime series, which has recently been renewed for Season 2 ahead of its debut, is available to stream now.

If you have Amazon Prime already, you can watch all eight episodes of the series right here. If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can start a 30-day free trial right here and then watch the entire series.

Here’s a further rundown of all your sign-up options and how to watch on different devices:

If You Have Amazon Prime

If you want to watch on your computer, make sure you’re signed into your Amazon Prime account, then head here to find the complete selection of Carnival Row episodes.

Additionally, you can also watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or another streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If You Don’t Have Amazon Prime

You’ll need a subscription to Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video to watch the series. Fortunately, it’s easy to sign up for a free trial, and there are a number of different options when doing so:

Amazon Prime: In addition to unlimited streaming of Amazon’s movies and TV shows, you get things like free two-day shipping, music streaming and access to Amazon’s library of E-books. Pricing options are either $12.99 per month or $119 per year, but it comes with a free 30-day trial.

Amazon Prime Video: If you just want access to Amazon’s movies and TV shows without the free shipping and other extras, this costs $8.99 per month after your 30-day free trial.

Amazon Prime Student: If you’re a student, you can sign up for Amazon Prime Student. It’s the same as Amazon Prime but comes with a six-month free trial and costs either $6.49 per month or $59 per year after that.

Once you’ve signed up, you can watch Carnival Row on your computer right here, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or another streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

‘Carnival Row’ Series Premiere Preview

Amazon Prime’s Carnival Row, a neo-noir fantasy series created by René Echevarria and Travis Beacham, tells the story of mythical creatures who fled their perilous homeland to seek asylum. As tensions mount between citizens and the growing immigrant population, a string of unsolved murders plagues Carnival Row and ultimately threatens whatever peace is left in the land. The show’s official synopsis reads:

“This growing population struggles to coexist with humans — forbidden to live, love, or fly with freedom. But even in darkness, hope lives, as a human detective, Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom), and a refugee faerie named Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) rekindle a dangerous affair despite an increasingly intolerant society. Vignette harbors a secret that endangers Philo’s world during his most important case yet: a string of gruesome murders threatening the uneasy peace of the Row.”

Joining Bloom and Delevingne, Carnival Row also stars:

“Simon McBurney as Runyan Millworthy, an eccentric traveling showman who leads a troupe of strange creatures called kobolds back to the city where he began his once proud, now fading career; David Gyasi as Agreus, a mysteriously wealthy faun who moves into an affluent human neighborhood in defiance of the social order; Tamzin Merchant as Imogen Spurnrose, a young woman who sees in Agreus an opportunity to turn her aristocratic family’s fading fortunes around; Andrew Gower as Ezra Spurnrose, the neurotic son of a prosperous watchmaker, who’s lately gambled his deceased father’s fortune on the considerably more risky enterprise of ferrying migrant workers from the fae homelands; Karla Crome as Tourmaline, a quick-witted faerie poet driven from her war-torn homeland; Arty Froushan as Jonah Breakspear, a compulsive playboy whose carousing in the brothels of Carnival Row threatens to destroy his father’s political legacy; Caroline Ford as Sophie Longerbane, a ceaselessly clever and mysterious young noblewoman who’s grown up sequestered away by her tyrannical father; Indira Varma as Piety Breakspear, the regal and cunning matriarch of the powerful family that rules the city of The Burgue; and Jared Harris as Absalom Breakspear, the imperious and secretive Chancellor of the Burgue, besieged by political enemies from all sides.”

“It was her fire that drew me to her,” Delevingne said of Vignette at a recent TCA panel. “It was more down to the little things, like the accent and the look and how much compassion and sensitivity she has. Because it’s quite hard to play a character that is so strong, but not ruthless. You’re trying to play a character who has gone through so much, and yet is still so compassionate and empathetic, it’s trying to find that and make that as real as possible.”

“Whilst it’s a fantasy world, and these characters are fantastical, it’s so human, it’s so real, it’s so tangible you can’t not get the message,” said Bloom. “You can’t not look at it and take something away from it.”

Although Guillermo del Toro was originally announced as a director, he’s no longer attached to the series. Based on Beacham’s A Killing on Carnival Row, Season 1’s eight episodes are written and executive produced by Echevarria, who was formerly the showrunner on Terra Nova.