How to Watch Cincinnati Masters 2019 Online Without Cable in USA

The Cincinnati Masters, also known as the Western & Southern Open for sponsorship reasons, will take place Lindner Family Tennis Center from August 12-18.

In the United States, coverage of the 2019 Cincinnati Masters will be on the Tennis Channel and ESPN2. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the tournament on your computer, phone, or connected-to-TV streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Watch Tennis Channel & ESPN2: PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages: ESPN and ESPN2 are included in every bundle, while the Tennis Channel is included in the “Elite” bundle and above.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the the Cincinnati Masters on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Watch Tennis Channel: FuboTV

The Tennis Channel is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. ESPN2, however, is not included with FuboTV.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Tennis Channel’s Cincinnati Masters coverage on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space.

Watch ESPN2: Hulu With Live TV

“Hulu With Live TV” comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including ESPN2. The Tennis Channel, however, is not included with Hulu.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then you can then watch ESPN2’s coverage of the Cincinnati Masters on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Cincinnati Masters 2019 Preview

The tournament will mark Andy Murray’s return to competitive singles tennis. The 32-year-old last played singles at the Australian Open, where he made a first-round exit days after announcing his intention to retire from the sport.

But following a second hip surgery and some solid showings as a doubles player, Murray is set to square off against Richard Gasquet on Monday in Cincinnati.

“That’s the situation I’m in, and I would have signed up for being in this position I’m in six months ago, absolutely,” Murray said, according to The Associated Press. “Hopefully it makes for some exciting early round matches.”

He added: “I have zero pain. I’m not expecting to be moving as well as I used to, but I still think I can probably move better than I am now. But that will take time. I started playing singles a couple weeks ago.

“There’s still some improvement to come from my hip operation as well. So in the next few months, I’ll build up to that.”

Murray claimed the Cincinnati Masters title in 2011, when Novak Djokovic retired in the final; Murray won the first set and led the second 3-0.

“Obviously I’ll find out on the court tomorrow if I have doubts about my movement and how my hip and stuff is feeling, but I’ve done what I could to make that easy on myself,” Murray said, per AP. “There’s nothing for me to worry about, but I know it’s easy to say that but when you get on the court, psychologically it can be tricky.”

Djokovic denied Roger Federer an eighth Cincinnati Masters title a year ago with a 6-4, 6-4 victory in the men’s final. Both players, including fellow former titlists Rafael Nadal, Marin Cilic, and Grigor Dimitrov, are in this year’s field.

Wimbledon champion and three-time Cincinnati Masters runner-up Simona Halep will be joined in the women’s field by former champions Victoria Azarenka, Serena Williams, Karolína Plíšková, Garbiñe Muguruza, and Kiki Bertens, last year’s victor.

The 27-year-old Bertens has won three titles since her win in Cincinnati last year, bringing her career total to nine.

“I think it did a lot for me,” Bertens told The Cincinnati Enquirer. “I showed myself and also the other people that I can play really well on the hard courts as well. I think that was a good thing for me and I think my confidence is growing.”

She added: “Hopefully, I can handle the pressure and play some great tennis again.”