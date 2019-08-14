How to Watch ‘David Makes Man’ Online Without Cable

David Makes Man centers on a 14-year-old prodigy from the projects who is haunted by the death of his closest friend and relied on by his hardworking mother to find a way out of poverty.

The new series premieres Wednesday, August 14, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the show live or on-demand on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

‘David Makes Man’ Preview

After his best friend dies, 14-year-old prodigy David is haunted by the loss and continued pressure from his hardworking mom to help find them a way out of poverty. He must choose between the streets that raised him or the higher education that may offer him a way out. The series is helmed by Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney (co-writer of Moonlight). Set in South Florida, the story is inspired by events in McCraney’s own life and explores childhood trauma and the power of imagination to survive.

The series stars Akili McDowell as the titular David, a passionate young teen who reverts back and forth between two personas that reflect his surroundings. He employs a vivid imagination to help him escape the inherent trauma caused by poverty. The series-regular ensemble cast also includes three-time Emmy nominee Phylicia Rashad, Nathaniel Logan McIntyre, Isaiah Johnson, Ade Chike Torbert, Jordan Bolger, Cayden K. Williams, Travis Coles, and Alana Arenas.

Also co-starring are Lela Rochon (Training Day), Trace Lysette (Transparent), Liza Colon-Zayas (Proven Innocent), Juanita Jennings (Star), Lindsey Blackwell (Step Sisters), Solomon Valdez ([Bi]Polar), Teshi Thomas (The Good Place, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance), Nick Creegan, Kimaya Naomi, and Logan Rozos.

“When we looked at the spectrum of life, we wanted to show it as true as it is today, as it was then. There’s a lexicon of things in our [African American community] that need to be seen and talked about,” said McCraney.

“I’ve got Michael B. Jordan and Oprah producing,” McCraney told IndieWire earlier this year. “My showrunner, Dee Harris-Lawrence, is a black woman; then there are our writers and cast members, so it’s a village. And I know my experience of being a gifted student or having to be used to schools that are far outside your neighborhood, and the psychological weight of all that, is not just my experience alone. So I think the story will resonate with others.”

“[In this series], we offer a view of humanity. The characters in this show, they’re not all like me…but, I [still] see myself in all of them because that’s what it means to be human,” said Rashad.

McCraney serves as executive producer of the series alongside showrunner Harris-Lawrence (Shots Fired, Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.).