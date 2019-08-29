How to Watch Eagles vs Jets Preseason Online Without Cable

As the preseason reaches its final week, the Philadelphia Eagles are hitting the road to take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Thursday.

Eagles vs Jets Preview

As the preseason hits its final week, most teams will take a long, hard look at the deepest part of their depth charts with 53-man roster cuts on the horizon. Few, if any starters usually see the field in the preseason finale.

Most teams play just four preseason games — the exception being the two teams who play in the annual Hall of Fame Game — hoping to find a balance between staying sharp and avoiding injuries. That being said, there are always injuries that arise in the exhibition games that leave teams and fans with their heads in their hands.

The Eagles will be banking on the health of quarterback Carson Wentz this season. Wentz had been hampered by injuries that ended his seasons two years in a row — an ACL tear in 2017 when Philadelphia went on to win its first Super Bowl with Nick Foles at QB and last year when it was revealed he had a stress fracture in his back.

It’s especially important for Wentz to stay on the field this season with Foles now starting in Jacksonville and the Eagles being hammered with injuries at the backup QB spot.

“I feel good. [Last year’s comeback] seems like forever ago at this point,” Wentz said. “I don’t want to look back and compare apples to apples, but I think every year in this league, from a mental standpoint, you see the game faster, you’re reading and reacting quicker and you’re just trying to get the guys that are new here up to speed. But I do feel good physically, I do feel good mentally and I like where we’re at.”

The Jets finished a disappointing 4-12 a year ago and last in the AFC East. The team parted ways with head coach Todd Bowles following the season. Former Miami head coach Adam Gase took the reins in the offseason and will be looking to guide the team back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

Running back Le’Veon Bell should help with that as the crown jewel acquisition of the offseason for the Jets. When at his best, Bell can be a game changer as one of the NFL’s elite dual-threat backs. He’ll team up with second-year QB Sam Darnold, who will be looking to improve on a rookie season where he passed for 2,865 yards, 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 13 starts.

The Jets open their season on against the Bills at home on Sept. 8. The Eagles open up their year at home against the Redskins the same day.