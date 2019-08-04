‘Euphoria’ Finale Live Stream: How to Watch Season 1 Episode 8 Online Tonight for Free

Tonight, August 4, 2019, is the eighth episode and season finale of the hit HBO series Euphoria. Created by Sam Levinson and executive produced by Drake, this series has already been renewed for a second season and brings something unexpected every week. The final episode of Euphoria airs tonight at 10 p.m. Eastern (9 p.m Central) and lasts six minutes longer than you might expect. You’ll want to watch live so you’re not spoiled on anything.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of HBO on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or another streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services. Many of them have free trials, which we’ll list below, that will let you watch for free:

Amazon Prime’s HBO Channel

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content here on the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or another streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Additional Options

HBO Now is HBO’s standalone streaming service and provides all of HBO’s programming via the internet. The service costs $14.99 per month — but it offers a seven-day free trial. You must cancel before the end of the trial to avoid charges. To use the service, download the HBO Now App on your phone or tablet. It’s available in the App Store, Google Play store and Amazon Appstore, and more.

If you have a cable subscription that includes HBO, you can stream via HBO GO. That service is free to use for anyone with a satellite or cable package that includes HBO. However, check the service first because not all cable companies have agreements in place to work with HBO Go.

‘Euphoria’ Preview

The title for Euphoria Episode 7 is “And Salt the Earth Behind You.”

The synopsis reads: “In the season one finale, it’s the winter formal at East Highland.”

Here’s a refresher on what happened last week. This will have spoilers for Episode 7.

Last week we saw Cassie’s backstory, watched Jules go back to her hometown to try to escape what was happening to her, and we saw Rue almost end up in the hospital because of crippling depression and anxiety.

It was a tough episode to watch.

We learned that Cassie’s father left, possibly because her mom cheated on him. Then he got in a bad wreck and ended up in the hospital. He got hooked on drugs in the hospital and eventually that turned into an illegal drug addiction he was never able to shake, at least as far as Cassie knows.

Cassie fell in love with every guy she ever dated, and McKay is no exception. Now she’s pregnant, and McKay wants her to give up the baby because he’s not ready to be a dad. Cassie tells her mom what’s going on, but it’s unclear what Cassie’s decision will be.

In the throes of depression, Rue watches hour after hour of Love Island non-stop while also trying to figure out how Nate got free. She figures out the Tyler part and why he confessed (due to blackmail) but wrongly thinks that Jules had a thing for Nate and that’s why she blamed someone else. Rue’s depression and anxiety just get worse and worse, until she can’t even pee from the fear of leaving her room. She collapses and it looks like she might end up in the hospital as a result.

Rue is seriously depressed in this episode. “Even though you know you’re depressed, you’re unable to stop yourself from getting worse.” That’s true.

It looks like there might be even more going on with Rue, as she explores the idea of being manic too. She tells her mom that she needs to get back on her medication.

Oh, and Rue does NOT like her mom’s new boyfriend, Rick. Rue tells him that her mom can do better and she hates seeing Rick sit in her dad’s chair. Remember, Rue’s dad died of cancer and Rue took care of him for a long time. Her story is really heartbreaking.

Meanwhile, Rue also tried to get Fezco to threaten Nate in order to protect Jules. Fezco did it, but Nate ended up calling the police on him. We were left with Fezco trying to get rid of the evidence while the police knocked on his door.

Jules, meanwhile, took some drugs at a party and ended up hallucinating. Anna and Jules kissed, but Jules ultimately decided she missed Rue and wanted to be back with her.

The episode ended by giving us a small shred of hope: Rue might get better (kind of) and Jules is realizing how important Rue is to her. But Fezco’s life might be over and there’s still no one around to stop Nate.

READ NEXT: Euphoria Episode 7 Review & Recap