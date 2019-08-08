How to Watch Falcons vs Dolphins Preseason Online Without Cable

After an appearance in the Hall of Fame Game that kicked off the NFL preseason in Canton, Ohio, the Atlanta Falcons are heading south to take on the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Here’s a rundown of how to watch the Falcons vs Dolphins online without cable, with the live streaming options being dependent on where you reside:

If The Game is in Your Market

First, you’ll want to know what channel the game is on. It’s on CW in Atlanta and CBS in Miami, and it will be on either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other cities.

Then, if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of one, some or all of these channels (in select markets) on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

If The Game is Out of Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or you can pay four installments of $29.99).

You can start a free trial of NFL Game Pass right here, and then if the game is outside of your market, you can watch the Falcons vs Dolphins on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

Falcons vs. Dolphins Preview

The preseason kicked off last Thursday with the Hall of Fame Game, pitting the Denver Broncos against the Falcons. The Broncos won the plodding preseason tilt 14-10, scoring a late touchdown to record the victory.

The Falcons looked flat for most of the contest, managing just one offensive score when backup QB Kurt Benkert took the Falcons 61 yards in 1:17 before the half, hitting running back Brian Hill with a 3-yard touchdown pass.

Benkert would have likely seen a good chunk of action against the Dolphins as well, but he suffered a toe injury that head coach Dan Quinn said was going to “knock him out for a while.” The Falcons brought in Matt Simms to fill the hole on the depth chart and to compete with veteran Matt Schaub, who currently occupies the backup role to Matt Ryan. Schaub, 37, is among the oldest QBs in the league.

The Falcons confirmed Ryan will see some time under center in the game, but star wide receiver Julio Jones has already said he’s not playing at all in the preseason.

The Dolphins are under the leadership of first-year head coach Brian Flores, and there’s plenty at stake in the preseason for players at key positions.

The team traded away QB Ryan Tannehill — who was the No. 8 overall pick of the Dolphins in 2012 — in the offseason. Second-year quarterback Josh Rosen is looking to compete for the starting job against savvy veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Rosen was sent to Miami via a trade with the Arizona Cardinals in the offseason. The Cardinals drafted Rosen with the 10th overall pick in 2018, but decided to take Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft. There’s also a battle brewing at running back, as Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage look to wrangle the starting job.

The Dolphins are expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season. Miami’s win total in Las Vegas is 4.5, the lowest in the league.

For most teams, the preseason consists of four preseason games — the Falcons and Broncos being the exception that play five. Starters mostly see limited reps in the preseason, with playing time peaking in the third game. The games are meant for teams to evaluate talent deeper down on the depth chart and dwindle their rosters to 53 players.

The exhibition games run through Aug. 29, with the kickoff to the NFL’s 100th season taking place on Thursday, Sept. 5 with NFC North rivals Green Bay and Chicago facing off.