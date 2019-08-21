How to Watch ‘Ghost Hunters’ Revival Online

Ghost Hunters is back. The original reality series ended in 2016, but fans no longer have to watch reruns, as stars Grant Wilson and Kristen Luman have returned for a new season that start at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 21.

For those who are hoping to watch the season premiere but do not have a cable subscription or login info, you still have options for watching the show. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of A&E on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

A&E is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the episodes live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including A&E.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the documentary as it airs live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Philo TV

A&E is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch the documentary live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

‘Ghost Hunters’ Preview

In a recent PopCulture interview, Wilson talked about the revival and how it differs from the original Ghost Hunters series. “We recognize the fact that our audience has gotten smarter,” he explained. “They’re kind of ready to move on from is it there or not. They’re ready to take the next step and so, this rendition of it is much more personal, much more humanity in it.”

“But we’re not satisfied with just a, ‘Oh hey look, we caught a shadow!’ Like, it’s ‘Hey, we caught this shadow and we think it’s this person with a story’,” Wilson continued. “Honestly, I think the audience deserves that and I think the entities deserve that… We’re not using any kind of like, homemade tech. We’re using stuff that has a warranty. Great, amazing stuff, 3D audio and then we have more stuff in the works. So, better tech, new team and just a lot more heart.”

Luman praised the rest of the Ghost Hunters team and said that they are the key to making the series work. “They’re our investigators that will get in there because Brian [Murray] works building and construction, and so he gets in there with Richel [Stratton] and they’re all about finding those nooks and crannies to get into, no matter how many cobwebs.”

“It makes this able to answer all sorts of questions,” Luman added. “We really are getting down to the answer of this and I think it’s really amazing and how great for viewers because I’m sure everyone’s asking that in their head, and we actually answer those questions.”