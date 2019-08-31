How to Watch Maryland vs Howard Football Online Without Cable

The Maryland Terrapins will host the Howard Bison at Maryland Stadium on Saturday in each squad’s 2019 college football season opener.

The game is scheduled to start at Noon ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have BTN, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Big Ten Network is one of the 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. And in case the game gets moved to one of the Big Ten Network alternate channels (Akron vs Illinois is also on BTN at the same time), those are also included with FuboTV.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Howard vs Maryland on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including Big Ten Network.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Howard vs Maryland on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including Big Ten Network.

You can sign up for YouTube TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Howard vs Maryland on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

Howard vs Maryland Preview

The Terrapins went 5-7 overall and 3-6 in the Big Ten under interim head coach Matt Canada a season ago. Canada took over for DJ Durkin, who’d been placed on administrative lead after offensive lineman Jordan McNair showed signs of heatstroke during a workout and later passed away.

The school reinstated Durkin on October 30, but fired him the next day in the wake of protests. Just over a month later, Maryland tabbed former New Mexico head coach Michael Locksley to take over the program.

A week before Maryland’s 2019 season opener, Locksley informed graduate transfer Josh Jackson he’d be the squad’s starting quarterback. As a starter for Virginia Tech in 2017, Jackson completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 2,991 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions. He kept the starting gig in 2018, but broke his leg in the Hokies’ third game.

“They believe in me, so that’s nice,” Jackson said of his new team, according to The Diamondback. “It doesn’t mean I can’t go out there and get pulled. Like, you’ve gotta play well, you’ve gotta make the right decisions, you’ve gotta take care of the ball.”

The Bison went 4-6 overall in a 2018, and 4-3 in the MEAC.

They scored an impressive 33.6 points per game, but surrendered even more, at 34.1. Over the offseason, Howard hired former Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Detroit Lions assistant Ron Prince to replace head coach Mike London, who left for William & Mary.

Prince has stressed ball security on offense since taking over — they fumbled 13 times in 2018, including a four-fumble game in a loss to Kent State.

“The offense turned the ball over a tremendous amount,” Prince told HBCU Gameday. “Not just interceptions but fumbles. You can’t win the game by fumbling the ball. That’s got to improve. Protecting the quarterback has to got to improve.”

The offense is helmed by senior quarterback Caylin Newton, brother of Carolina Panthers star quarterback Cam Newton.

Caylin completed 51.5 percent of his passes for 2,610 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions in 2018, adding 555 yards and four more scores on the ground.

“Just learning what causes interceptions,” Newton said, according to The Washington Post. “People say less turnovers, less interceptions, less fumbles, but Coach Prince really breaks it down to where, ‘This is what causes turnovers.’ He simplifies it to show everybody’s responsibilities. Everybody is responsible for the ball and keeping the ball safe at all times.”

He added: “I would say we’re very explosive, but most importantly, I feel like with Coach Prince and his offensive mentality, he’s given me better insight on the game, where I’ll be more precise, more efficient with my passes. That’s what I’m most excited about under Coach Prince.”