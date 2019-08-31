How to Watch Iowa vs Miami Ohio Football Online Without Cable

In a first for Iowa, the Hawkeyes will begin the football season with a home night game when they take on Miami (OH) at Kinnick Stadium.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Miami Ohio vs Iowa Preview

Iowa is kicking off its 21st season under head coach Kirk Ferentz, making his tenure with the Hawkeyes older than most of his players.

Last year the Hawkeyes finished 9-4 and won the Outback Bowl 27-22 over Mississippi State. They enter this team as the 20th ranked team in the AP poll.

A player to watch will be wide receiver Oliver Martin, who transferred in the offseason from Michigan and got word that he would be eligible this week. He’ll help out after Iowa saw both of its stellar tight ends — Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson — leave for the NFL draft.

“It was 11:42, 11:43 this morning. I only know that because we were going to watch practice tape at 11:45,” Ferentz said on his radio show when recalling getting the news that Martin would be able to play on Saturday. “Needless to say, we were really pleased to get it and it was fun to tell Oliver and share that news with him as well.

“We’re all happy about that. We’re just happy to have him join our football team. If it had gone the other way, we would have lived with that and looked forward to having him join us next fall.”

Miami finished 6-6 a year ago and missed out on a bowl game, but have some fairly high expectations heading into the year. In the MAC media poll, the RedHawks were picked to finish second, behind only Ohio.

But Miami hasn’t had the most success against the Big Ten, losing their last 13 games against opponents from the conference.

“They’re crazy big and physical,” head coach Chuck Martin said. “They’re really good at getting after the quarterback. Typically, they punch you right in the mouth. It’s an awesome challenge.”

Iowa is known to play a somewhat boring brand of football, but they do so very effectively.

“You watch games and they just plod along, and the other team is up and it looks like they’re being outplayed, and then you look up in the fourth quarter and Iowa has the lead because Iowa just does what it does,” Martin told the Dayton Daily News. “They’re not going to be nice to us. There’s no inching your way into this.”

Iowa will face Rutgers next week, but then will travel to Ames to take on rival Iowa State on Sept. 14.

Miami gets Tennessee Tech next on Sept. 7.