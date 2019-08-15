How to Watch Little League World Series 2019 Online Without Cable

The boys of summer are back as youngsters from around the globe take to the field for the 2019 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

In the United States, every game from the tournament will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of all the games on your computer, phone, or connected-to-TV streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include ABC (live in select markets), ESPN and ESPN2.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the games on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app. You can also watch these games on the ESPN app if you sign in using your PlayStation Vue credentials.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets), ESPN and ESPN2.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch these games on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

ESPN Digital Platforms

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of all the games on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the ESPN app.

The games on ESPN and ESPN2 will require you to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, while the games on ABC can be watched if you sign in to a participating Internet Service Provider (ISP). However, if you don’t have one or both of those, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your PlayStation Vue or Hulu credentials to sign in and watch the games.

2019 Little League World Series Preview

The best Little Leaguers in the world are assembling in Williamsport, as 16 teams teams — eight from the United States and eight International squads — will take the field for the 73rd edition of the tournament. The players are between 11- and 12-year-olds.

The tournament was first broadcast on ABC Sports in 1963 and the coverage has expanded over the years, now with every game of the Little League World Series being shown in some capacity on the network.

The defending champions at the tourney are Hawaii. The Aloha State squad knocked off South Korea 3-0 in the title game last year to take home the storied championship.

Hawaii will be represented again at the tournament this year, with Central East Maui Little League defeating Arizona’s Sunnyside Little League at the six-team West Regional to punch their ticket to the big show. Last year’s team from Hawaii was based out of the state’s capital, Honolulu.

There are eight tournaments that decided the US team in the tournament: New England (Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode island, Connecticut), Mid-Atlantic (Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Washington DC, Delaware), Midwest (North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kanas, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri), Great Lakes (Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky), Southeast (Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee), Southwest (Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas East, Texas West, Oklahoma, Colorado, New Mexico), Northwest (Alaksa, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming), West (Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Northern California, Southern California, Hawaii).

The eight divisions which compete in the International Bracket are as follows: Asia-Pacific and Middle East, Australia, Canada, Caribbean, Europe and Africa, Japan, Latin America and Mexico.

The United States has won the LLWS 27 times, led by California (seven). Taiwan is the leader in the clubhouse when it comes to championships, winning 17 in all, the last coming in 1996. Japan is next with 11 wins.

Some notable names to compete in the tournament include major leaguers Cody Bellinger Todd Frazier, Rubén Tejada, Jason Varitek, Jonathan Schoop and Carney Lansford. NFL players have graced the diamond as well, including Matt Cassel and Chad Pennington.

Maddy Freking will be a player to watch in this year’s tournament. She’s the starting second baseman on a team from Coon Rapids, Minnesota, that will represent the Midwest Region. She’ll become just the 19th girl to play in the tournament.