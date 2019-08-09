How to Watch Liverpool vs Norwich City Online in US or Canada

It’s the European champions who will kick off the 2019-20 Premier League season on Friday, as Liverpool welcome freshly promoted Norwich City to Anfield for the anticipated EPL opener.

The match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC Sports Network in the United States and can be watched on DAZN in Canada.

Liverpool vs Norwich City Preview

Liverpool’s 2018-19 Premier League campaign saw the Reds go 30-7-1 with a plus-67 goal differential and 97 points. It was a season that would have earned them the title in almost any other year, but Manchester City had other plans. Pep Guardiola’s squad nearly equaled their record-setting 17-18 campaign, going 32-2-4 and edging Liverpool by a single point in one of the most thrilling races in Premier League history.

Jurge Klopp’s boys salvaged the season by winning the Champions League, but coming up short in England had to sting. Since the Premier League was formed in 1992, Liverpool have zero titles but four second-place finishes and 15 Top-4 finishes.

It was certainly an unbelievable season, but they’re hoping to keep the chip on their shoulder after that second-place finish.

“What’s very important is that as the team that won the Champions League last year, we have to stay the team nobody wants to play against,” Klopp said. “Not because of the name or the quality but the intensity.

“We have to be angry again, we have to be greedy again, we have to be all these things. That’s what I will ask the boys for and that’s what we have to show [against Norwich].”

Liverpool were quiet during the summer transfer window while the other top clubs in the EPL made significant moves, but they also didn’t lose anyone of significance, returning Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and the rest of the top pieces from last year’s team.

Norwich City, meanwhile, return to the Premier League after finishing first in the Championship last year. The Canaries are led by Finish forward Teemu Pukki, who piled up 29 goals and nine assists across 43 Championship matches last year, while they added Josip Drmic from Borussia Monchengladbach and Patrick Roberts on loan from Man City.

They face a massive challenge in their return to top flight English football, but head coach Daniel Farke isn’t worried.

“I had a little smile when I saw our first game is against Liverpool,” he said. “For me, they might be the best team in the world right now. Our lack of Premier League experience could be a positive. Our naivety could be a good thing.”

For this match, Liverpool’s biggest question mark is Sadio Mane after he had a busy summer with Senegal, but he is back training and available to play.

“He looks fit,” Klopp said. “(Monday) was the first session with the team. He looks absolutely OK. Yes, he’s an option.”

As for Norwich City, they’ll be without midfielders Timm Klose, Christoph Zimmermann and Alex Tettey.