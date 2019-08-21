How to Watch ‘Mountain Monsters’ Season 6 Online Without Cable

The Appalachian Investigators of Mysterious Sightings are back for the two-hour premiere of Mountain Monsters now on its new home, The Travel Channel. Starting Wednesday, August 21, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the AIMS team will continue investigating sightings of fabled, terrifying creatures throughout Appalachia’s mountain forests as the revived show’s brand-new season kicks off.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have the Travel Channel, you can watch a live stream of the new Mountain Monsters episodes on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

‘Mountain Monsters’ Season Premiere Preview

New folklore and hillbilly hauntings are ready for exploring as Mountain Monsters kicks off its revival season on its new home, The Travel Channel. The two-hour premiere will dive in head-first as the AIMS team—the Appalachian Investigators of Mysterious Sightings—investigates terrifying creatures lurking in the shadows. The self-proclaimed “hillbilly hunters” trek through mountain forests searching for mythical creatures with hopes of finding proof that the monsters still roam free to this day.

In the premiere, the show picks up right where it left off with team members Trapper, Buck, Huckleberry, Jeff, Willy, and Wild Bill in the backwoods of the Dark Forest. Later in the episode, the clock fast-forwards 18 months to a reunion where the visibly shaken group forges ahead to finish their initial quest.

“After leaving Season 3 with such an intense cliffhanger, we knew we had to broadcast this season on a larger platform, bringing this incredibly popular show from Destination America to a new home at Travel Channel for our AIMS-obsessed fans,” says Matthew Butler, general manager of Travel Channel and Destination America. “Viewers are really invested in the AIMS team and its investigations, and we are elated to finally share what truly happened in the Dark Forest, while catapulting the squad into a whole new set of intense hunts, thrilling twists and hillbilly hilarity.”

The rest of the episodes unravel new stories as the AIMS team chases seven monsters deeply rooted in folklore including the greatest creature of all: Spearfinger. Throughout the season, the team also hunts the Waya Woman, the Cherokee Devil, the Raven Mocker, the Silver Giant, the Cherokee Death Cat, and the Coyote King. With each case more dangerous than the last, the team members must rely on their trust and expert knowledge of the area in order to sustain the hunt.

Travel Channel will replay the previous Season 3 finale ahead of the new episodes which will run through September 25. The back four hours will restart beginning October 30. The network has released the following episode descriptions ahead of tonight’s premiere:

Episode 1: “The Dark Forest Revealed”

Picking up at the exact moment last season left off, the AIMS members are on a race to flee the Dark Forest before it tears the team apart. After a heart-wrenching health update from Team Leader Trapper, the team members set out to finally get the answers eluding them. But is the team finally ready for the truth?

Episode 2: “The Waya Woman of Jackson County”

After a shocking revelation in the Dark Forest, the AIMS Team members are back doing what they do best, hunting monsters, as they begin an all-new epic adventure to get to the bottom of a brand-new mystery. The first stop is Jackson County, West Virginia, as the team heads after a monstrous wolf creature known as the Waya Woman. This 7-foot-tall being roams the cornfields of Jackson County and the team must build a trap strong enough to contain this beast and also be placed deep in the cornfields. Dead chickens, creepy altars, and Wild Bill’s high school nickname are all on full display.

Episode 3: “The Secret of the Blue House”

The AIMS team continues its search for the truth surrounding the legendary Waya Woman. At the heart of this mystery sits an old, abandoned blue house with a terrifying history. Not only have two families been killed here under suspicious circumstances, but their deaths are believed to be tied to the Waya Woman herself.

Episode 4: “The Silver Giant of Boone County”

The AIMS team sets off after a massive bear creature known as the Silver Giant. This behemoth is said to stand on its hind legs at over 10-feet-tall and has a silver streak running down its back. Obsessed with science and “scat samples,” Wild Bill is in full researcher mode as the team creates its largest trap to date. But the team members soon learn the Silver Giant may not be the only mysterious creature in the hills of Boone County.