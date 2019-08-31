How to Watch Oregon vs Auburn Football Online Without Cable

It’s only Week 1 of the college football season, but there are plenty of postseason implications on the line as Oregon and Auburn face off at AT&T Stadium on Saturday in what should be one of the most exciting matchups of the weekend.

Oregon vs. Auburn Preview

The 11th-ranked Ducks enter the year as the top ranked Pac-12 squad and the game against Auburn will go a long way in helping Oregon’s College Football Playoff hopes.

Quarterback Justin Herbert leads the way for the Ducks high-flying attack. It was widely believed that Herbert could have been a first-round pick a year ago, but instead decided to return to Eugene for his senior year. Last season, Herbert passed for 3,151 yards and 29 touchdowns as Oregon finished 9-4 in head coach Mario Cristobal’s first year, which was punctuated by a 7-6 win over Michigan State in the Red Box Bowl.

Oregon was ranked as high as No. 12 in the AP poll last season before consecutive losses to Washington State and Arizona knocked them off the national radar.

“Culture and the work invested. I think there’s no hocus pocus to it. We feel that we’ve gone to a system, we’ve gone to a blueprint that’s demanding but at the same time not demeaning,” Cristobal told the Associated Press. “It’s very encouraging, develops guys at a very high level and you see that. … I think with that you build trust, you build confidence and therefore you execute better.”

Despite being the higher ranked squad, Oregon is listed as a four-point underdog for the game.

Auburn is coming off a disappointing 8-5 campaign, including a 3-5 record in conference play. However, the Tigers ended on a high note, taking the title at the Music City Bowl, where they defeated Purdue in a rout 63-14.

Auburn landed at No. 16 in the opening AP poll but would see a nice jump if they were able to knock of Oregon in its opener.

“When you’re playing one of the best teams in the country, you get the advantage of seeing exactly where you’re at,” Malzahn said. “Because there are some teams that play teams that are lesser, and they don’t really know exactly where they’re at, maybe until later in the season.”

The Tigers will rely on true freshman Bo Nix. He’s the first Auburn freshman to start an opener at QB in 73 years. Nix was the top rated dual-threat quarterback recruit in the nation.

“I guess it’s as good as you can write up, but College GameDay for a freshman walking in … some people view that as tough, but I kind of see it as fun just because it’s what you prepare for,” Nix told reporters. “I mean, why else would you play if you can’t play at the highest atmosphere, environment and all that stuff? It will be fun, and we’ll be ready to go.”