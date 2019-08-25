How to Watch ‘Power’ Season 6 Online Without Cable

Power tells the story of James St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), a ruthless drug-dealer who goes by the nickname “Ghost” and wants to leave the criminal world in order to support his legitimate business interests as a nightclub owner. When the sixth (and final) season premiere kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Ghost seeks revenge on his former drug partner who committed the ultimate betrayed against him.

‘Power’ Season 6 Premiere Preview

Season 6 picks up with Ghost seeking vengeance on his former drug partner and brother in arms who betrayed him. Rocked to his core by the cruelties of those he once called his family, Ghost devotes himself to success, aiming to get even with Tommy, get the Queens Child Project built to consecrate Raina’s legacy, and finally achieve a thriving legitimate lifestyle with no criminal strings attached. As the Feds grow closer to convicting him, Ghost must remain vigilant toward those wanting to take him down for his past criminal enterprises.

“We will follow some of your beloved Power characters beyond the scope of the initial series,” said Executive Producer Courtney A. Kemp. “But we will play with your expectations of which characters, where, and the master timeline of it all, creating a Power universe as unpredictable as the original.”

Joining Hardwick are Lela Loren, Naturi Naughton, Joseph Sikora, Rotimi, Alani “La La” Anthony, Jerry Ferrara, Shane Johnson, Michael Rainey Jr., and Larenz Tate as series regulars along with previously announced cast members Evan Handler, Michael J. Ferguson, Monique Gabriela Curnen, and Mike Dopud.

Season 6 also features the directorial debut of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson with the season’s third episode. Emmy award-winning director Anthony Hemingway (The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, Underground), who helmed the first two episodes of the series when it debuted in 2014, takes the reins for the series finale.

“The last five seasons of Power have been an incredible ride for me and all of our supportive fans. We are far from over and I am excited to bring you more from the Power brand,” said Jackson who is also an executive producer. “I am proud that I was able to put a lasting stamp on this chapter with my directorial debut in an episode that features one of the wildest scenes ever on the show.”