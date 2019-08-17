How to Watch Cowboys vs Rams Preseason Game Without Cable

The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams will meet at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii, for a preseason matchup on Saturday.

The game starts at 10 p.m. ET. For in-market viewers, it will be televised on various local channels (CBS in both Dallas and Los Angeles). For out-of-market viewers, it will be on NFL Network. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If the game is on CBS in your area (as it is in Dallas, Los Angeles and Austin), and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Cowboys vs Rams on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

CBS, NBC, Fox, CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area) and NFL Network are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Cowboys vs Rams on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages. All include CBS, Fox, NBC, ABC and MyTV (all live in select markets; view channels in your area), while NFL Network is in the upper three bundles.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Cowboys vs Rams on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox & CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area). NFL Network is not included, so this is an option for in-market viewers only.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Cowboys vs Rams on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every preseason, regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Cowboys vs Rams and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Cowboys vs Rams Preview

In the Cowboys’ preseason opener, a 17-9 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers, starting quarterback Dak Prescott helmed a field goal drive on Dallas’ first offensive possession, going 4-of-4 for 23 yards.

Prescott then gave way to Cooper Rush, who signed with the team in 2017 after going undrafted. The 25-year-old played the remained of the first half and the first drive of the second, completing 16 of 26 pass attempts for 142 yards and orchestrating a pair of drives that resulted in field goals.

Mike White, Rush’s competition for the backup role, closed out the game and struggled. The 2018 fifth-rounder went 9-of-20 for 87 yards and lost a fumble.

“Mike White probably had the roughest outing of the group,” Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said, according to DallasCowboys.com. “The ball was on the ground a couple of times, some decision making probably not as clean as it needed to be, some technique stuff. But again, a great learning experience for him, too. He hasn’t played a lot of football.

“That is what these games are all about, you come back and you look at it, why were you going there, what were you doing here, you process that, you learn from it and you put it behind you.”

It’s been a travel-heavy preseason for the Rams. Before their trip to Hawaii, they opened training camp in Irvine, California, then visited the Los Angeles Chargers at Costa Mesa, California, for joint practices, then practiced with the Oakland Raiders in Napa, California, before falling to the Raiders 14-3 in their preseason opener.

On Sunday, Rams head coach Sean McVay said the team’s travel schedule is helping them prepare for the regular season.

“Well, if there is one thing I would say, (it) is, I think our guys do a great job of just seamlessly handling, some different circumstances and situations,” McVay said, according to TheRams.com. “If anything, last year is a great representation of that with all the different things that kind of just come up. Guys really just aren’t affected by, you know, whether its traveling or change of schedules, and that’s something that’s necessary to be able to handle in football, and I think our guys have done that.”

He added: “We’re going to make the most of these opportunities, and I think our guys If anything, have handled it incredibly well. They don’t ever really complain about anything. They just kind of go about their business in a professional manner, and that’s what you love about these guys.”