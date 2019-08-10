How to Watch Rams vs Raiders Preseason Game Online Without Cable

The Oakland Raiders will host the Los Angeles Rams at RingCentral Coliseum on Saturday as each squad opens their preseason schedule.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET. Here’s a rundown of how to watch the Rams vs Raiders online without cable, with the live streaming options being dependent on where you reside:

If The Game is in Your Market

First, you’ll want to know what channel the game is on. It’s on CBS in Los Angeles and Fox in San Francisco/Oakland, and it will be on either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other cities.

Then, if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of one, some or all of these channels (in select markets) on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Fans in Los Angeles: Amazon Prime

If the game is on CBS in your area (as it is in LA), and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Rams vs Raiders on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Fans in LA, Oakland, San Francisco, San Diego & Other Select Markets: FuboTV

Fox, CBS, NBC and CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area) are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Rams vs Raiders on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in LA, Oakland, San Francisco, San Diego & Other Select Markets: PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Fox, NBC, CBS, ABC and MyTV (all live in select markets; view channels in your area).

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Rams vs Raiders on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Fans in LA, Oakland, San Francisco, San Diego & Other Select Markets: Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including ABC, Fox, NBC, CBS & CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Rams vs Raiders on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If The Game is Out of Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or you can pay four installments of $29.99).

You can start a free trial of NFL Game Pass right here, and then if the game is outside of your market, you can watch the Rams vs Raiders on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every preseason, regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Rams vs Raiders and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Rams vs Raiders Preview

The Rams had arguably the league’s most explosive offense in the NFL a season ago, ranking in the top three in points, total yards, first downs, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, yards per carry, yards per passing attempt, scoring percentage, yards per drive, and points per drive en route to a 13-3 record and a Super Bowl appearance.

On the other side of the ball they have Aaron Donald, who, according to his peers, is the league’s best player. The defensive tackle led the NFL with 20.5 sacks in 2018 and claimed his second consecutive AP Defensive Player of the Year award.

“You’ve been watching? He looks pretty good,” head coach Sean McVay said during training camp last week, according to TheRams.com. “Like I said, I think the biggest thing is just the way that he affects his teammates. Having him here, what that represents — when he turns it up, you see why the production is what it is and why he’s the special player that he is. It’s just been great having him out here.”

Saturday will mark the Rams’ second consecutive contest against offensive lineman Trent Brown.

The 26-year-old started every game at left tackle for the New England Patriots last year, including their 13-3 Super Bowl victory over Los Angeles. In March, the Raiders signed him to a four-year, $66 million contract with $36.75 million guaranteed, making him the league’s highest-paid offensive lineman.

“I mean, I just, I want more,” Brown said Sunday, according to Raiders.com. “I feel like people think I’ll get the money and then just become lazy but no, I want another huge contract. I want more rings. You know what I mean? I want more of everything. I’m thirsty for it.”

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr endured 51 sacks in 2018, the third-most in the league and the 38th-most in NFL history.

“He just comes in and works,” Carr said Saturday of Brown, per Raiders.com. “He’s real quiet. Real quiet, but he’s a great guy when you talk to him. Any of those young guys, those O-line guys, you just watch that guy and you’re like, ‘Oh yeah, he works.’ Everything social media nowadays, you watch the guy on Instagram, he’s working, grinding every day. [Inaudible] does some stuff for O-line only. I mean he was pushing thousands of pounds, a truck. This dude’s a baller.”

Defensively, Oakland recorded just 13 sacks in 2018, dead last in the NFL. New England and the New York Giants had the second-fewest sacks, at 30 apiece.

Oakland went 4-12 in their first season under head coach Jon Gruden.