Seahawks vs Vikings Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The NFL preseason slate continues this week as the Seattle Seahawks hit the road to take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in the second full week of exhibition action on Sunday.

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on Fox.

Seahawks vs Vikings Preview

The NFL preseason is hitting the halfway mark for most teams and things are starting to get more serious as the season approaches. Starters typically see more time in the second game of the preseason, usually maxing out their reps in the third game. Teams try to find a balance between staying sharp for the season and avoiding injuries, but it’s easier said than done.

The Vikings and Seahawks have a surprisingly storied history of playing in the preseason. The game marks the 18th time and fourth consecutive year they will meet in the preseason. Last year, Minnesota got by the Seahawks 21-20 to claim a 9-8 margin in exhibition games.

The Seahawks will be looking to even the series behind what will likely be a bunch of reps from quarterback Paxton Lynch. The former first round pick of Denver Broncos had a huge debut with Seattle, helping guide the team to a 22-14 victory over his former squad. Lynch was 11-of-15 for 109 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for a score and 38 yards.

“I thought Paxton Lynch did a really good job,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said, via the team’s official website. “Paxton handled himself well, good tempo with the game. And he ran the ball really well; he’s a big unit running now. You saw him down by the goal line, that’s a fantastic run for a quarterback to score down there. But just in general he got out and made some yardage with his legs.”

Lynch was competing with Geno Smith for the backup job to Russell Wilson, but Smith was injured last week. The team signed former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett to fill out the depth chart.

The Vikings won their preseason opener 34-25 against the New Orleans Saints. Quarterback Kirk Cousins was a perfect 4 for 4 in very limited reps, connecting with running back Alexander Mattison for a 1-yard score less than two minutes into the game.

Cousins should see more time on the field against the Seahawks, as will the rest of the starters. However, the Vikings have yet to announce if running back Dalvin Cook will start. If he doesn’t, Mattison — a third round rookie out of Boise State — is expected to get the majority of the carries.

The NFL season officially begins on Thursday, Sept. 5 as NFC North Rivals Green Bay and Chicago face off.

The Seahawks host the season by welcoming the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 8. The Vikings will host the Atlanta Falcons for their 2019 debut.