How to Watch Steelers vs Panthers Preseason Online Without Cable

As the preseason reaches its final week, the Pittsburgh Steelers are hitting the road to take on the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. ET. Here’s a rundown of how to watch the Steelers vs Panthers online without cable, with the live streaming options being dependent on where you reside:

If The Game is in Your Market

First, you’ll want to know what channel the game is on. It’s on CBS in Pittsburgh and ABC in Charlotte, and it will be on either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other cities.

Then, if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of one, some or all of these channels (in select markets) on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Fans in Pittsburgh, Charlotte & Other Select Markets: Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox, NBC, CBS, ABC & CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Steelers vs Panthers on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Fans in Pittsburgh & Other Select Markets: Amazon Prime

If the game is on CBS in your area (as it is in Pittsburgh, Altoona, Harrisburg, Greensboro and other markets), and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Steelers vs Panthers on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Fans in Pittsburgh & Other Select Markets: FuboTV

Fox, NBC, CBS and CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area) are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. ABC is not included, so fans in Charlotte will want to use a different option.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Steelers vs Panthers on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in Pittsburgh, Charlotte & Other Select Markets: PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Fox, NBC, CBS, ABC and MyTV (all live in select markets; view channels in your area).

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Steelers vs Panthers on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

If The Game is Out of Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or you can pay four installments of $29.99).

You can start a free trial of NFL Game Pass right here, and then if the game is outside of your market, you can watch the Steelers vs Panthers on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every preseason, regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Steelers vs Panthers and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Steelers vs. Panthers Preview

As the preseason hits its final week, most teams will take a long, hard look at the deepest part of their depth charts with 53-man roster cuts on the horizon. Few, if any starters usually see the field in the preseason finale.

Most teams play just four preseason games — the exception being the two teams who play in the annual Hall of Fame Game — hoping to find a balance between staying sharp and avoiding injuries. That being said, there are always injuries that arise in the exhibition games that leave teams and fans with their heads in their hands.

The Steelers are looking to fill the giant holes left behind by two of their primary play makers — running back Le’Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown — leaving in the offseason. Bell signed a free agent deal after holding out all of last season, while Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders following a falling out with the team.

The single “B” left of the Steelers once lethal Triple B’s is 37-year-old QB Ben Roethlisberger. He led the NFL in passing yardage last year with 5,129, while notching 34 touchdowns to 16 interceptions.

His new top target will be JuJu Smith-Schuster, who’s entering his third season in the black and yellow. Last season, Smith-Schuster made his first Pro Bowl, collecting 97 catches for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns.

“I think that’s what is special and can be special about this group is the selflessness. I think every guy knows to be good we need to stay fresh,” Roethlisberger said. “I think you’re going to see more of that than you probably ever have on this team, that guys will be OK kind of subbing out and rooting for their buddy to score and to do good things and make plays for us.”

The Panthers are holding their collective breaths over a foot injury to quarterback Cam Newton, which happened in the team’s third preseason game. Newton had reportedly been in a boot, but was back at practice throwing passes this week. Newton also had shoulder surgery in the offseason.

“He’s basically just striding (his throws) out right now, not driving off of his leg or anything like that,” Rivera said. “I didn’t get the number of how many throws he made, but he threw it and threw it pretty well today, so we’re excited. He didn’t really drop back.”

The Panthers open up their season at home against the defending NFC champion Rams on Sept. 8. The Steelers travel to take on the AFC champion Patriots the same day.