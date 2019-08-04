How to Watch Tottenham vs Inter Milan Live Stream in USA

Just a few days after beating Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to capture the 2019 Audi Cup title, Tottenham close out their preseason with a home match against Inter Milan in the International Champions Cup on Sunday.

Tottenham vs Inter ICC Preview

On Tuesday, Spurs edged Real Madrid 1-0 in the first round of the four-team Audi Cup. They then bested Bayern Munich on penalty kicks a day later at Allianz Arena to claim the friendly tournament title.

“It’s very important to work hard in pre-season,” winger Lucas Moura said, according to the team’s official website. “Games like this make us ready for the season because the year will be very hard.

“It was two hard days, two hard games and I’m very happy to get my first trophy with Tottenham! That is my objective always — to be a champion — and we will work hard this season to have more trophies. I think we are doing a good job and are almost ready for the season.”

Tottenham split their first two International Champions Cup tilts, topping Juventus 3-2 in Singapore before falling to Manchester United 2-1 in China. Sunday’s match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be the Lilywhites’ last pre-season test before they open their Premier League campaign by hosting Aston Villa on August 10.

“I miss playing in our stadium,” Lucas said, per the team’s site. “For me, it’s the best stadium I’ve played in. I’m so excited to play there again, to play well, to score goals, to make the fans happy. That’s my objective this season. I’m sure we can do it.”

He added: “It will be tough, a good game to play to get ready. I’m looking forward it. I hope we can have a good game back in our stadium and do a good job for the fans.”

Tottenham placed fourth in the Premier League a season ago with 71 points, one ahead of Arsenal for the league’s final spot in the 2019-20 Champions League, and they reached the 2019 Champions League final, falling to Liverpool 2-0 on June 1.

Inter also took fourth in their league, Serie A, by a single point to reach this season’s Champions League.

On July 27, they topped Paris Saint-Germain on penalties in the friendly International Super Cup in China. I Nerazzurri trailed 1-0 before striker Samuele Longo equalized in stoppage time to force the shootout.

“Well we pushed up until the very end which is something that we will always need to do,” manager Antonio Conte said, according to CalcioMercato.com. “We can’t settle for a draw or a defeat, we always have to push to win even in friendly games. I am happy with what I saw today that’s for sure but we will have to keep pushing.”