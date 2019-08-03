How to Watch UFC Newark 2019 Online Without Cable

Those in the USA can watch a live stream of UFC on ESPN: Covington vs Lawler without cable via a free trial of PlayStation Vue right here. More information about PS Vue and other live stream options can be found below

UFC Newark Preview

Covington (14-1 in his pro MMA career, 9-1 in the UFC) hasn’t fought since June 2018, when he bested Rafael dos Anjos to take the interim UFC welterweight title at UFC 225. Nasal surgery kept him out of a UFC 228 unification bout with Tyron Woodley and he was stripped of the distinction.

Lawler (28-13, 13-7) held the welterweight belt from December 2014 to July 2016, when he fell to Woodley via first-round knockout at UFC 201.

Since the former American Top Team teammates have been matched up, the 31-year-old Covington has accused Lawler of leaving ATT over a picture posted in the gym following Lawler’s loss to Woodley, another ATT fighter.

Covington has also questioned how his 37-year-old opponent’s managed to compete at such a high level for nearly two decades.

“I mean, I trained with the guy in his prime, in his early 30s, and you’re gonna tell me in his late 30s he looks better than he’s ever looked his whole entire career? And this is after he’s taken the most significant strikes in UFC history,” Covington told Submission Radio last week. “This is after all the wars he’s put his body through. And then just all of a sudden he’s just on some super potion and he just looks better than ever? You know, let’s be honest guys, it doesn’t make sense.

“I don’t want to say what you guys know you want me to say. I’m not gonna say it, I’m gonna let the people speak for it. I’m gonna let the people be the judge of that. But I mean, let’s be honest guys, you don’t just in your late 30s all of a sudden just have a fountain of youth and you’re just stronger and better than you’ve ever been in your whole entire career.”

Lawler made his professional debut in April 2001, when he knocked out John Reed at Extreme Challenge 39.

He bounced back from the Woodley defeat by earning a unanimous decision over Donald Cerrone at UFC 214. But he’s lost two straight since, to dos Anjos and Ben Askren.

“I left [American Top Team] and it is what it is. He wanted a storyline,” Lawler told MMA Fighting of Covington’s pre-fight comments. “People ask a lot of questions, especially with this fight going on. Whatever. It is what it is. I’m good to go.”

He added: “I just ignore it. I don’t really follow what people are saying, what people are doing. I don’t pay attention to that stuff. I focus on how I can get better, focus on my family, eating right, making sure I get the right amount of sleep. Those are the things I focus on.”