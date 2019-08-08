How to Watch US Gymnastics Championships Online Without Cable

Simone Biles, Sam Mikulak and the nation’s best gymnasts are in Kansas City this week for the 2019 US Gymnastics Championships. Biles and Mikulak, who are each chasing their sixth national all-around title, are the favorites to again take home gold, but there’s still plenty of intrigue at this year’s competition.

2019 US Gymnastics Championships Preview

A year ago, Simone Biles claimed gold in every event to claim her fifth individual all-around nationals title. On the men’s side, Samuel Mikulak also took his fifth all-around gold. This year, Biles and Mikulak will each attempt to break a three-way tie with Blaine Wilson for the most all-time all-around nationals titles.

In July, Biles won gold at the US Classic, her 19th consecutive all-around victory, a streak that’s spanned six years.

“I’m very satisfied,” the 22-year-old said, according to NBC Sports. “I’m a little sad that I went out of bounds on floor [exercise], but overall I feel like there are improvements to be made.”

Riley McCusker, who claimed team gold with Biles at the 2018 world championships, took second behind Biles at the US Classic. The 18-year-old won gold in the uneven bars and silver on the balance beam.

“I didn’t come in expecting anything, just to take it one skill at a time,” McCusker said, according to The Associated Press. “It was great to start off and hit a beam routine, because that’s always a nerve-wracking event to start on, so I was glad I did what I did every day in the gym.”

Here’s the complete senior field for the 2019 US National Gymnastics Championships:

Senior Women

Simone Biles — Spring, Texas (World Champions Centre)

Sloane Blakely — Frisco, Texas (World Champions Centre)

Jade Carey — Phoenix, Arizona (Arizona Sunrays)

Jordan Chiles — Spring, Texas (World Champions Centre)

Kara Eaker — Grain Valley, Missouri (Great American Gymnastics Express)

Aleah Finnegan — Lee’s Summit, Missouri (Great American Gymnastics Express)

Morgan Hurd — Middletown, Delaware (First State Gymnastics)

Shilese Jones — Westerville, Ohio (Future Gymnastics Academy)

Emily Lee — Los Gatos, California (West Valley Gymnastics School)

Sunisa Lee — St. Paul, Minnesota (Midwest Gymnastics Center)

Grace McCallum — Isanti, Minnesota (Twin City Twisters)

Riley McCusker — Brielle, New Jersey (MG Elite)

Gabby Perea — Geneva, Illinois (Legacy Elite Gymnastics)

MyKayla Skinner — Gilbert, Arizona (Desert Lights Gymnastics)

Trinity Thomas — York, Pennsylvania (University of Florida Gymnastics)

Faith Torrez — Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin (Legacy Elite Gymnastics)

Leanne Wong — Overland Park, Kansas (Great American Gymnastics Express)

Senior Men

Justin Ah Chow — Miami, Florida (Ohio State University)

Levi Anderson — Spring, Texas (University of Oklahoma)

Max Andryushchenko — Mt. Prospect, Illinois (Ohio State University)

Donothan Bailey — Mission Viejo, California (US Olympic and Paralympic Training Center)

Allan Bower — Chandler, Arizona (University of Oklahoma)

Stewart Brown, Taylorsville, North Carolina (University of Iowa)

Evan Davis — Houston, Texas (University of Iowa)

Adrian De Los Angeles — Long Beach, California (US Olympic and Paralympic Training Center)

Alex Diab — Glen Ellyn, Illinois (University of Illinois)

Gage Dyer — Yukon, Oklahoma (University of Oklahoma)

Michael Fletcher — Nashua, New Hampshire (University of Illinois)

Bennet Huang — Palo Alto, California (University of Iowa)

Trevor Howard — Columbus, Ohio (Pennsylvania State University)

Paul Juda — Deerfield, Illinois (Buffalo Grove Gymnastics)

Riley Loos — El Dorado Hills, California (Technique Gymnastics)

Mitchell Mandozzi — Harvard, Massachusetts (University of Iowa)

Sean Melton — Orlando, Florida (Ohio State University)

Samuel Mikulak — Newport Coast, California (US Olympic and Paralympic Training Center)

Akash Modi — Morganville, New Jersey (Stanford University)

Yul Moldauer — Arvada, Colorado (University of Oklahoma)

Jacob Moore — W. Bloomfield, Michigan (University of Michigan)

Stephen Nedoroscik — Worcester, Massachusetts (Pennsylvania State University)

Kanji Oyama — Huntington Beach, California (US Olympic and Paralympic Training Center)

Brennan Pantazis — Sparks, Nevada (Pennsylvania State University)

Michael Paradise — Bartlett, Illinois (University of Illinois)

Eddie Penev — Rochester, New York (US Olympic and Paralympic Training Center)

Genki Suzuki — North Wales, Pennsylvania (University of Oklahoma)

Timothy Wang — Riverside, California (US Olympic and Paralympic Training Center)

Kiwan Watts — N. Chesterfield, Virginia (Arizona State University)

Matthew Wenske — Houston, Texas (University of Oklahoma)

Donnell Whittenburg — Baltimore, Maryland (US Olympic and Paralympic Training Center)

Colin Van Wicklen — Magnolia, Texas (University of Oklahoma)

Michael Wilner — Park Ridge, Illinois (University of Illinois at Chicago)

Shane Wiskus — Spring Park, Minnesota (Mini-Hops Gymnastics)

Alec Yoder — Indianapolis, Indiana (Ohio State University)