How to Watch USA vs Ireland Women’s Soccer Online Without Cable

You can watch a live stream of USA women’s soccer vs Ireland without cable via a free trial of PlayStation Vue right here. More information about PS Vue and other live stream options can be found below

In their first match on home soil as four-time World Cup champions, the United States women’s national team will take on Ireland in a friendly at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday night.

The match starts at 10 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services, all of which include ESPN2:

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include ESPN and ESPN2.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including ESPN and ESPN2.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN2 are included in the “Sling Orange” channel package.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

USWNT vs Ireland Preview

For the World Cup champion Americans, the match will be the first in a five-exhibition Victory Tour, after which head coach Jill Ellis will step down.

“The opportunity to coach this team and work with these amazing women has been the honor of a lifetime,” Ellis said in a statement released by US Soccer on Tuesday. “I want to thank and praise them for their commitment and passion to not only win championships but also raise the profile of this sport globally while being an inspiration to those who will follow them. I want to sincerely thank the world class coaches and staff with whom I’ve had the privilege to work – they are quintessential professionals and even better people. And finally, I want to thank the Federation for their support and investment in this program, as well as all the former players, coaches, and colleagues that have played an important role in this journey.”

The USWNT lost just seven times in 127 matches with Ellis at the Helm. She led the club to the 2015 World Cup title in Canada a year after taking over, and in July became the first head coach to win multiple Women’s World Cup titles.

“It’s hard for me to imagine that any program in any sport would have this level of meticulous detail and control,” veteran forward Christen Press said, according to The Associated Press. “I think Jill was able to do that because she was in the system before she was the head coach. We’re taking everything that we do on the road, so every single training facility is different. When you have a meeting is different. What you’re eating is different. It’s the head coach’s job to oversee that, and it was such a seamless thing for us. We could really focus.”

The friendly will serve as part of Ireland’s preparation for Euro Cup qualifiers, which they’ll start by hosting Montenegro on on September 3.

“It has been a quick turnaround, but the offer to play the World Cup winners at the Rose Bowl was one the association couldn’t turn down,” interim manager Tom O’Connor said, according to RTÉ.

“It’s set to be a great experience for them and one where they can test themselves against the best in the world. The game will also be a good challenge for the squad ahead of opening match of the European Championship qualifiers against Montenegro in September.

“It’s a bonus to have the squad back together for an extra game ahead of that important fixture, and to get some extra training sessions in too. It’s all good preparation for the Euro qualifiers.”