How to Watch Vikings vs Saints Preseason Game Online Without Cable

Coming off a year that saw them miss the playoffs despite landing a big-name quarterback in Kirk Cousins, the Vikings are looking to right the ship heading into year two of the Cousins experiment. The Saints are coming off a year that saw them go 13-3 and were a missed pass interference call away from a Super Bowl appearance. On Friday, they’ll meet in a Week 1 preseason matchup.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET. Here’s a rundown of how to watch the Vikings vs Saints online without cable, with the live streaming options being dependent on where you reside:

If The Game is in Your Market

First, you’ll want to know what channel the game is on. It’s on Fox in Minneapolis and Fox in New Orleans, and it will be on either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other cities.

Then, if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of one, some or all of these channels (in select markets) on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Fans in Minneapolis, New Orleans & Other Select Markets: FuboTV

Fox, CBS, NBC and CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area) are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Vikings vs Saints on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in Minneapolis, New Orleans & Other Select Markets: PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Fox, NBC, CBS, ABC and MyTV (all live in select markets; view channels in your area).

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Vikings vs Saints on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Fans in Baton Rouge, Shreveport & Other Select Markets: Amazon Prime

If the game is on CBS in your area (as it is in Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Cedar Rapids, Des Moines and Mobile), and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Vikings vs Saints on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If The Game is Out of Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or you can pay four installments of $29.99).

You can start a free trial of NFL Game Pass right here, and then if the game is outside of your market, you can watch the Vikings vs Saints on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every preseason, regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Vikings vs Saints and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Vikings vs Saints Preview

The Vikings run out mostly the same offensive unit as last season with the line seeing the most overhaul coming on the line. Still featuring the dynamic receiving duo of Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, don’t expect much to change on the offensive side of the football this season as the Vikings look to keep featuring the pass-happy attack that pushed them to the brink of a Super Bowl appearance. That said, running back Dalvin Cook is looking for a breakout season after battling back from injuries to post a promising 2018 campaign and has shown potential to be an impact player in both the run game and as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.

The Vikings defense still has Anthony Barr as the anchor of a defense that remains mostly intact. While Sheldon Richardson is no longer holding down the middle of the defensive line, the Vikings brought Shamar Stephen to help fill the void left on the interior of the line. As a result, expect the Vikings defense to put up numbers in line with what last season’s unit posted.

Meanwhile, the Saints trot out a team that looks incredibly similar to their 13-3 juggernaut from last season. While the offense is missing Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara looks more than ready to shoulder an increased load. Elite receiving weapon Michael Thomas is back on a new contract and re-assumes his role as the lead receiver for Drew Brees. New addition Jared Cook looks to make his mark on the passing attack as well and offers the Saints a passing weapon from the tight end position they haven’t had in a few years.

Defensively, the Saints also run out a fairly similar unit. With some new depth pieces filling out the front seven, the Saints didn’t dramatically improve nor did they get drastically worse. Instead, look for the Saints to put forward another league-average defense capable of creating turnovers and keeping them in games. One intriguing addition is former first-round draft pick Eli Apple, who the Saints hope can help bolster the secondary. Apple is still extremely young and has massive upside, yet is coming off some inconsistent years on a very bad Giants defensive unit.