49ers vs Bucs Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The San Francisco 49ers start off the 2019 season by taking a trip to Tampa Bay where they match up with the Buccaneers as both teams try to set the tone for much improved seasons.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the 49ers vs Bucs on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

Fox (live in select markets, including San Francisco and Tampa) is one of 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle. Plus, if you’re looking to watch more NFL beyond this game, FuboTV is a great option, as CBS, NBC and NFL Network are also included, while NFL RedZone is available in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the 49ers vs Bucs on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live select markets, including San Francisco and Tampa). It also has CBS, NBC and ESPN, making it the cheapest streaming service to have every channel that will have 49ers games this season.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the 49ers vs Bucs on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is in Your Market: Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle comes with 40-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in select markets, including San Francisco and Tampa). As far as other NFL channels go, only NFL Network is included in the “Sling Blue” package, while ESPN is in “Sling Orange” and CBS is not available on Sling.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the 49ers vs Bucs on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the 49ers vs Bucs and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

49ers vs Bucs Preview

The San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers link up in a battle between two teams looking to drastically improve on their records from last season. The 49ers lost starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the first game of the 2018 season – sending them into a tailspin they wouldn’t recover from. Finishing 4-12, the 49ers are hoping Garoppolo picks up where he left off at the end of the 2017 season and proves himself capable of leading the 49ers to a winning record and playoff berth in the NFC West.

Tevin Coleman joins Matt Breida to form what looks to be an exciting backfield for the 49ers. Breida put together a quietly brilliant season last year, putting up over 1,000 total yards. The offensive line is coming off a shaky 2018 and in order to take the most advantage of the rushing attack and the return of Garoppolo. Defensively, former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Kwon Alexander comes in to help fortify the front seven along with rookie pass-rusher Nick Bosa. While young, the 49ers defensive unit has the talent to put together an excellent campaign.

The Tampa Bay Bucs underwent a major regime change this offseason, bringing on former Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians. Tampa Bay has the talent in place to boast one of the best offenses in the NFL, yet inconsistent quarterback play from Jameis Winston have limited the Bucs’ success so far during his tenure. Arians is known for his work with quarterbacks and is tasked with helping to solve the Winston puzzle and get the most out of Tampa’s franchise quarterback.

Winston looks to be loaded with receiving talent once again as aside from Pro-Bowler Mike Evans, the Bucs have emerging threat Chris Godwin out wide while OJ Howard gives them an elite pass-catching threat out of the tight end spot. Winton’s primary achilles’ heel has been his tendency to turn the ball over and should Arians find a way to help limit that number, he should be able to turn the Bucs into one of the most dangerous ariel attacks in the NFL.

Tampa lost a few key pieces on defense as aside from Alexander, franchise cornerstone Gerald McCoy also found himself on the way out. The Bucs did bring Ndamukong Suh onboard to help plug the hole McCoy left and drafted rookie linebacker Devin White – who has the potential to turn into a key playmaker and a franchise centerpiece in his own right.

