How to Watch ‘911’ Season 3 Premiere Online

The hit TV show 911 returns to Fox with all-new episodes on September 23, 2019. Season 3 premieres, after season 2 ended with a ton of drama. But, this action-packed series continues to pack episodes full of suspense, romance, and tragedy. It airs on the Fox network, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT, but, for those who do not have cable, there are still options for you when it comes to being able to watch the show online.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes Fox (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle comes with 40-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in select markets).

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

Episodes of 911 season 3 are also available for purchase on Amazon, as they become available during the season.

Last season, Buck nearly lost his life when he was pinned under the fire truck. But, with the help of his fellow emergency responders and fellow citizens, he was able to be moved from under the truck. This season, the show picks up with Buck still recovering from the incident. Episode 1 of the season is titled “Kids Today” and the description of the episode reads, “A teenager on the show speeds out of control on the freeway; a routine traffic stop uncovers a shocking kidnapping; Buck struggles with his recovery.”

Also on the show last season, Athena and Bobby got married and Maddie started to rekindle her romance with Chimney. But, both couples will have to overcome issues.

A major incident, early on this season, on episode 2, is a giant tsunami that hits the area, but the incident will also be featured at the end of the premiere episode. Fittingly, episode 2 is titled “Sink or Swim” and the plot synopsis of the episode states, “A massive tsunami hits the Santa Monica Pier, jeopardizing the lives of both Buck and Christopher.” The tsunami disaster carries over into episode 3, which is called “The Searchers”. This will air on October 7, 2019 and the plot description reads, “A massive tsunami hits the Santa Monica pier; Buck fears the worst when Christopher goes missing.”

Entertainment Weekly reported that some of the tsunami scenes were actually shot in the tanks used to film the James Cameron movie Titanic. Showrunner and co-creator Tim Minear revealed, “We re-created Santa Monica streets in this tank, along with a piece of the Santa Monica Pier. The tsunami hits, and what’s left is the sign that says ‘Santa Monica Pier’ and the top 30 percent of the Ferris wheel sticking out of the ocean.”

Minear continued, “Then the thrill ride of the flooding and people trapped at the top of the Ferris wheel sticking out of the ocean will happen in part two. Part three is the aftermath of that once the water recedes and people are displaced and separated. We don’t know who’s lived and who’s died. Buck has lost [Eddie’s son] Christopher (Gavin McHugh) and it’s very harrowing. And then there are other rescues to be had and the clean-up period and Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) is instrumental in discovering a real crisis in a building that’s not calling for help.”

Tune in to watch the drama unfold.