Alabama vs South Carolina Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

After reeling off two convincing wins to start the season, the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide look to keep rolling as they travel to South Carolina for their first SEC test of the year on Saturday afternoon.

Alabama vs South Carolina Preview

Alabama was a 50-plus point favorite against New Mexico State last weekend and the Crimson Tide played like it. Nick Saban’s squad outgained the Aggies 603-262 in total yards during a 62-10 victory to move to 2-0. The Crimson Tide also looked sharp in their opener, walloping Duke 42-3.

“I think opening in the SEC is always something that’s very challenging and certainly presents a tremendous opportunity and challenge for our team, especially on the road against a very good South Carolina team,” Saban told reporters during an SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday morning. “We have a lot of respect for Coach Muschamp, his program, the players, the way they’ve played. I think they played extremely well last week. Our player need to focus on what they need to do to improve and get better. We obviously have lots to work on, but we’re also looking forward to the challenge that we have relative to the SEC opener at South Carolina.”

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a co-favorite with his former teammate — Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts — to win the Heisman at 3-1.

Tagovailoa has completed 76.4 percent of his passes for seven touchdowns while racking up 563 yards. He would have had more yards but a 75-yard strike to Henry Ruggs III was ruled a lateral on the first play of the game against New Mexico State.

“I didn’t expect us to score on the first play,” Tagovailoa said. “It was a little bubble throw. It just shows what kind of guys we’ve got. You can throw something as short as that and they turn it into a big play.”

Tagovailoa’s top target has been Jerry Jeudy, who has made a little Hesiman noise himself. Jeudy tied a school record with three touchdowns last week and has 240 yards and four scores in all through two games.

The Gamecocks dropped their opener to North Carolina 24-20, but took out their frustrations on Charleston Southern 72-10 last week to move to 1-1. Will Muschamp has guided the program to a bowl game each of the last three years, but the team has been just 22-17 record over that span.

Muschamp coached with Saban back in 2006 with the Miami Dolphins and much has been made about their relationship. However, the South Carolina skipper believes it’s being blown out of proportion.

“It’s the players that line up between the white lines when the game kicks off,” he told AL.com. “It’s 11 from South Carolina and there’s 11 from Alabama and those guys will determine the game. Obviously we got to do a great job of preparing our team.

“But the familiarity on each side of things I think is a little blown out of proportion, as far as those things are concerned. You can overthink these things too.”

Alabama is installed as a whopping 25.5 point favorite for the game.