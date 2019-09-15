Alec Baldwin Roast: How to Watch It Online

The Alec Baldwin Roast finally airs on Comedy Central, among other channels, debuting on September 15, 2019, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT. In addition to the Comedy Central network, the show airs on Paramount, Nickelodeon, CMT, VH1, MTV, and TV Land. But, if you don’t have a cable subscription or your cable package doesn’t include any of the networks showing the roast, there are still options for watching the event online.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Comedy Central on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Sean Hayes is the Roast Master for the event and some of the big names on the dais include Robert De Niro, Roastmaster General Jeff Ross, Caitlyn Jenner, and Blake Griffin. Alec Baldwin is the 17th star to be roasted on Comedy Central, with past stars in the hot seat have included Justin Bieber, Donald Trump, Bruce Willis, William Shatner, and Joan Rivers, according to Paste Magazine.

One of the things that has made Baldwin increasingly popular in recent years is his Donald Trump impression on Saturday Night Live. It may come as a surprise to some of his fans that he actually hates doing it, according to Fox News. Now, just ahead of the 45th season of SNL, Baldwin revealed on Kevin Nealon’s YouTube series “Hiking with Kevin”, “I think every time I did Trump after the first season — the first season everybody was high, they were in a lot of pain, they were confused. They thought, even if you didn’t like [Hillary Clinton], it is impossible that he would beat her. They just didn’t see that. Then, every time I did it — the second and third season I did it, I’d go into my room and I was like ‘I hope a meteor hits this building and kills me because I don’t want to do this ever again. I hate this.'”

And, it doesn’t sound like Baldwin will be making a lot of appearances on SNL this season, if any. He explained, “I can’t imagine I would do it again … They should find somebody who wants to do it. They’re all my dear friends and I love going there, but the other thing is that I’m going to go to work this fall in a way I haven’t done in a while. My wife and I had a son a year ago, and since he was born, I’ve worked minimally because I wanted to be there for my wife and kids … But the party’s over this fall and I’ll be traveling. SNL just crushes my weekends, and now weekends are going to become much more precious to me because that’s time with my kids.”

Baldwin did say that the first season he appeared as Trump was “fun”.